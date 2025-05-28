Todd Chrisley’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has After Jail Time

Todd Chrisley is one of the most controversial reality TV stars. Since being sentenced for tax evasion and bank fraud alongside his wife, Julie Chrisley, in 2022, Todd has been behind bars at FPC Pensacola in Florida. As a result, the once wealthy real estate entrepreneur’s net worth likely plummeted. In 2025, though, he and Julie were issued a full pardon by Donald Trump. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, confirmed the news.

“For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home,” Savannah — an outspoken supporter of Donald — said in a statement. “This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family.”

Below, find out where Todd’s net worth stands after he was convicted and sentenced for tax evasion and bank fraud.

What Did Todd Chrisley Do?

Along with his wife, Julie, Todd was indicted on charges of tax evasion and the conspiracy to commit bank fraud in August 2019. Prosecutors alleged that the spouses submitted false financial documents to receive millions of dollars in loans.

In June 2022, a jury found Todd and Julie guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, having defrauded them out of more than $30 million in loans.

Todd and Julie maintained their innocence following their sentencing.

Todd Chrisley’s Net Worth

Todd’s net worth took a tumble after he was sentenced to serve in prison. He is now worth $-18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Julie Chrisley’s Net Worth

Like her husband, Julie’s net worth previously stood at $-18 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, the outlet updated her net worth to be $1.5 million as of May 2025.

Who Are Todd Chrisley’s Children?

Todd is a father to five children: Savannah, Chase Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley. He shares Lindsie and Kyle with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, and Chase, Savannah and Grayson with Julie.

When Does Todd Chrisley Get Out of Prison?

Todd was scheduled to be released from prison on April 7, 2032. However, since he’s been pardoned by Trump, Todd should be out of prison sooner than that.