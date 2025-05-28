Julie Chrisley’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has After Prison Sentence

Image Credit: Getty Images

Julie Chrisley was living an opulent lifestyle with her husband, Todd Chrisley, in the reality TV world. The former Chrisley Knows Best stars built their own empire, which came tumbling down after they both were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. As a result, their wealth decreased, including their net worth.

However, in May 2025, Donald Trump issued full pardons for Todd and Julie, which should help with their release from prison at some point. Naturally, fans and critics of the Chrisleys are wondering where this leaves them now.

Below, find out what Julie’s net worth is in 2025 and when she should be released from prison.

What Did Julie Chrisley Do?

Along with her husband, Todd, Julie was indicted on charges of tax evasion and the conspiracy to commit bank fraud in August 2019. The couple were accused of submitting falsified documents in order to get millions of dollars of loans.

In June 2022, a jury found Julie and Todd guilty of tax evasion and defrauding banks out of more than $30 million in loans. Both Julie and Todd maintained their innocence, and their defense teams attempted appeals.

Julie Chrisley’s Net Worth

Julie’s net worth previously stood at a low amount due to her prison sentence and consequences of her bank fraud and tex evasion conviction. However, as of May 2025, she has a net worth or $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Todd Chrisley’s Net Worth

As of May 2025, Todd has a net worth of $-18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Does Julie Chrisley Get Out of Prison?

Before she and Todd were pardoned by Trump, Julie was scheduled for a January 8, 2028, release from prison, according to a May 19, 2025, Bureau of Prisons record check, via the Palm Beach Post. Since her 2022 sentencing, Julie has been at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington, Kentucky. Now that Trump issued a full pardon for the Chrisley spouses, it’s unclear when Julie and Todd will get out of prison, but it should be soon.

In May 2025, Savannah Chrisley informed her followers that her parents were pardoned during an Instagram Live.

“My parents get to start their lives over!” she revealed. “My phone is going bananas right now, but President Trump gave them a full, unconditional pardon and for that, I am forever grateful. Thank you, President Trump.”

In a separate statement, Savannah — who has been an outspoken Trump supporter — said that, over the past two and a half years, she had “done everything in [her] power to fight for [her] parents’ freedom and bring them home.”

“This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family,” Savannah concluded. “This administration does not hand out favors. It examines the facts and stands up for what is right.”