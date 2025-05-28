What Did Todd & Julie Chrisley Do? Learn About Their Crimes

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Na

There are quite a few controversial reality TV stars, but the Chrisleys arguably have the most eyebrow-raising case. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, best known for their former USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best, have been in prison for almost three years after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. Now, it looks like they will be released after being granted a full pardon by Donald Trump.

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down Todd and Chrisley’s entire case, from what they did to when they should get out of prison.

Who Are Todd & Julie Chrisley?

Todd and Julie are reality TV personalities who skyrocketed to fame by starring in Chrisley Knows Best, followed by Growing Up Chrisley. The couple share children Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley.

The family’s reality TV series became a hit primarily due to nationwide interest in Todd’s opulent lifestyle and strict parenting methods.

What Did Todd & Julie Chrisley Do?

In August 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted on charges of tax evasion and the conspiracy to commit bank fraud. They were accused of submitting false financial documents to obtain millions of dollars in loans. In June 2022, a jury found the spouses guilty of tax evasion and defrauding banks out of more than $30 million in loans.

Todd and Julie maintained their innocence after their sentencing.

Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentences

Todd was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison, while Julie got seven years. Since their November 2022 sentencing, the couple had been appealing their case to no avail. However, their prison sentences were slightly reduced in 2023.

Did Trump Pardon the Chrisleys?

Yes, the president pardoned Todd and Julie in May 2025. Trump informed the Chrisley children via phone call, “It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow. … I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good luck.”

Shortly thereafter, Savannah confirmed via Instagram Live that her parents had been issued a full pardon.

“My parents get to start their lives over!” she gushed. “My phone is going bananas right now, but President Trump gave them a full, unconditional pardon and for that, I am forever grateful. Thank you, President Trump.”

Savannah added that over the past two and a half years, she had “done everything in [her] power to fight for [her] parents’ freedom and bring them home.”

“This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family,” Savannah said. “This administration does not hand out favors. It examines the facts and stands up for what is right.”

Savannah has been an outspoken supporter of Trump. She appeared at the 2024 Republican Nation Convention to praise Trump.

When Do the Chrisleys Get Out of Prison?

It’s still unclear when Todd and Julie will be released from prison, but it should be soon since Trump granted them a full pardon.

Todd has been serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida, and Julie has been at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington, Kentucky.

Before they were granted a full pardon by Trump, Julie was scheduled to be released from prison on January 8, 2028, according to a May 19, 2025, Bureau of Prisons record check, via the Palm Beach Post. Meanwhile, Todd was scheduled for an April 7, 2032, release.