Tito Jackson’s Wife: What Happened to Delores ‘Dee Dee’ Jackson?

Tito Jackson died at the age of 70 in September 2024. While his official cause of death has yet to be determined, fans are remembering the late Jackson 5 band member for his music and personality. Tito’s sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ confirmed the news of their father’s death in a statement. Tito shared his children with his ex-wife, Delores Martes “Dee Dee” Jackson.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” the 3T bandmates wrote in an Instagram statement. “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you, Pops.”

Tito and his sons went through the worst when Delores died in 1994. Although her death was initially ruled accidental, it was later ruled a murder.

Learn more about Tito’s former wife, below.

Who Was Tito Jackson’s Wife?

Delores became known as “Dee Dee” during her marriage to Tito. She met Tito at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, and they got married after graduation. They later welcomed their three sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ.

During a previous interview on ABC’s 20/20, Tito describe his former wife as outgoing when they first met. In one specific memory, the “I’ll Be There” artist recalled Dee Dee running up to wish him a “Happy Birthday,” and she “gave [him] a kiss on the cheek.”

Although she was the confident one in their relationship, Dee Dee was also a dedicated mom. Since her ex-husband was busy with his music career, she spent most of her time at home with their children.

“They (the Jackson 5) would go on tour. So, a lot of times, it was us three and mom at home,” Taryll said during the 20/20 interview. “I think my mom knew that it was not gonna be a quote-unquote normal life so she made it as normal as possible.”

What Happened to Tito’s Wife Dee Dee?

Following her divorce from Tito, Dee Dee began dating her boyfriend, Don Bohana, in 1993. In August 1994, Delores died at the age of 39. Don called 911 to report that Dee Dee had drowned, but Tito and his sons doubted Don’s claims. In 1998, Don was found guilty of second-degree murder for her death.

During the Jackson family’s 20/20 interview in 2017, Tito called his former wife’s death the “coldest day of [their] lives.”

“They (his sons) said, ‘Mom is dead,'” Tito recalled. “It was just a sad moment, you know. It was just horrifying.”

Was Tito Jackson Married When He Died?

Following his split from Dee Dee, Tito never remarried. The late “I Want You Back” artist kept his dating life away from the public eye.