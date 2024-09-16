Tito Jackson Dead: Michael Jackson’s Brother Dies at 70

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tito Jackson, one of the founding members of the legendary Jackson 5, has died at the age of 70, as confirmed by the family’s former manager, Steve Manning.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the musician passed away on Sunday, September 15, after suffering an apparent heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma. At the time of writing, the official cause of death has not been determined.

His death was also announced in a statement early Monday by his three sons — Taj, Taryll, and TJ — on an Instagram account dedicated to their music group, 3T. “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us.”

They continued, “We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5; some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us.”

“Please remember to do what our father always preached, and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you, Pops,” the caption concluded, signed, “Your boys, Taj, Taryll, and TJ.”

Tito was a founding member of the Jackson 5, alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. The group rose to fame in the late 1960s and 1970s with hits like “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” “I’ll Be There,” and “I Want You Back,” all of which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

The Jackson 5 were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1980 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

In 2003, Tito embarked on a solo career, performing and touring blues and funk music worldwide. He also toured with the BB King Blues Band, with notable tours in 2017, 2018, and 2019. In a 2021 cover interview with Blues Blast magazine, Tito expressed his passion for blues music, saying, “It was the blues that got me interested in the guitar.”

Later in life, he released two solo albums: Tito Time in 2016, featuring mostly R&B and soul music, and Under Your Spell in 2021, focusing on blues music.

Tito remained active with The Jacksons, touring this summer alongside his brothers Jackie and Marlon, as well as his son Taryll. Their most recent performance was on September 8 in Surrey, England, with upcoming shows scheduled for October 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and November 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tito is survived by his three sons, who were part of the R&B group 3T, formed in 1994 and managed by Tito. He is also survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon, and Jackie; his sisters Janet, Rebbie, and La Toya; and their mother, Katherine. Tito also leaves behind his numerous grandchildren. His father, Joe Jackson, passed away in 2018, and his ex-wife, Delores “Dee Dee” Martes, died in 1994.