Tito Jackson Dead at 70: Remembering the Jackson 5 Musician

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tito Jackson, the renowned singer and guitarist from the influential pop groups The Jackson 5 and later The Jacksons, has died at the age of 70, as confirmed by the family’s former manager, Steve Manning.

The musician passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, after suffering an apparent heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Here’s a look back at the late musician’s life and the enduring legacy he leaves behind.

Early Years

Born Toriano Adaryll Jackson on October 15, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, Tito was the third of ten children born to Katherine and Joe Jackson. His siblings included brothers Jermaine, Marlon, Michael, Jackie, Brandon, and Randy, as well as sisters La Toya, Rebbie, and Janet.

While the Jackson family is primarily known for their vocal talents, Tito was a gifted guitarist. He was encouraged to form a band with his brothers after his father, Joe, made him perform for him when he broke a string, as detailed in his biography.

The Jackson 5, formed in 1964, gained prominence in 1969 when they signed an exclusive seven-year deal with Berry Gordy’s Motown Records. The group went on to sell over 150 million records worldwide. Their hits, including “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” “I’ll Be There,” and “I Want You Back,” all topped the Billboard Hot 100.

In recognition of their influence and success, the Jackson 5 were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1980 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Solo Career

Beginning in 2003, Tito embarked on a solo career, performing and touring blues and funk music worldwide, according to his website. He also toured with the BB King Blues Band, with notable tours in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

In a 2021 cover interview with Blues Blast magazine, Tito expressed his deep passion for blues music, saying, “It was the blues that got me interested in the guitar.” After a period away from the spotlight following his success with The Jackson 5, Tito realized, “I wanted to play some music and be on stage again. I’d been playing the Jackson 5 stuff for most of my life, but blues had always been the main music in my family. I just wanted to jam, but I couldn’t find professionals to play that kind of music.”

He pursued a solo career later in life, releasing two albums under his own name: Tito Time in 2016, which features mostly R&B and soul music, and Under Your Spell in 2021, focusing primarily on blues music.

His latest single, “Love One Another,” released in 2021, was inspired by the pandemic. In the song’s YouTube description, Tito explained that it aimed to convey a message of love, unity, and peace, stating, “It’s a call for people to join hands, embrace love, and exhibit kindness, drawing inspiration from the enduring legacy of the Jackson family. Through my music, I’m dedicated to spreading a positive message of harmony and togetherness.”

The Jacksons

As he entered his 70s, Tito showed no signs of slowing down. In August, he told Fox 5 San Diego, “We love it, I still love the traveling, this type of thing, it’s great.”

Tito remained active with The Jacksons, touring this summer alongside his brothers Jackie and Marlon, as well as his son Taryll Adren Jackson. Their most recent performance was on September 8 in Surrey, England, and they had upcoming shows scheduled for October 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and November 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Earlier this week, while in Munich, Germany, Tito and The Jacksons visited a memorial dedicated to their late brother Michael. Tito shared on Facebook, “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

Family Life

Tito is survived by his three sons—Taj, Taryll, and TJ—all of whom were part of the R&B group 3T, which was formed in 1994 and managed by their father. He is also survived by his numerous grandchildren.

His ex-wife, Delores “Dee Dee” Martes, passed away in 1994.

Tributes

Following the announcement of Tito’s passing, his three sons confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us.”

“We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito,’ or ‘Poppa T.’ Regardless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached: ‘Love One Another.’ We love you, Pops.”

Former Jackson 5 drummer Jonathan ‘Sugarfoot’ Moffett also paid tribute on Facebook, writing, “There is great sadness in my heart, spirit, and soul tonight. My wife and I just left a movie at the theater when she received a text from a very close friend informing us that my brother in heart and spirit, Tito Jackson, has passed away.”

“Trying to gather my thoughts and memories of him, my most sincere and deepest thoughts and prayers go out to my second mother, Katherine. My love for Katherine is everlasting. Dear mother, I love you dearly.”