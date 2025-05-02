‘Thunderbolts’ Post-Credits Scene: Find Out What Happens

Image Credit: Disney

Thunderbolts* is one of 2025’s most highly anticipated action movies. And with the U.S. theatrical release approaching soon, fans are already buzzing about rumors of a post-credits scene. Since the Marvel Studios film held its London premiere one week before the U.S. release, some viewers have leaked what they watched during the credits sequence.

As many know now, Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has a huge scene in the film: gracefully jumping off the world’s second tallest building. Though the stunt would frighten almost anybody, the Don’t Worry Darling actress took it in stride and even pushed the studio to let her keep the scene.

“I don’t mind heights, I quite like them,” Florence told Fandango in an April 2025 interview. “I enjoy them, but that was a whole different ballgame that was insane. The mental control I had to do that day was like, that was its own super power.”

Below, get all the details about the Thunderbolts* rumored mid-credits and post-credits scenes. (Warning: spoilers are ahead regarding the Thunderbolts* mid- and post-credits scenes)

Thunderbolts Release Date

Thunderbolts* premieres in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Thunderbolts Cast

The main cast of Thunderbolts* features Florence as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Is There a Thunderbolts Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, Thunderbolts* has a post-credits scene. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise to long-time Marvel fans because a lot of MCU movies feature either a mid-credits or a post-credits scene.

Following the Thunderbolts* London premiere, fans divulged online what they saw in both the mid-credits and post-credits scene. The post-credits scene shows the New Avengers discussing the copyright to their name, and they hear about a ship approaching their universe, which happens to the Fantastic Four ship.

As most MCU fans know, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres in July 2025. Cast member Pedro Pascal even attended the London premiere of Thunderbolts*.

Can I Stream Thunderbolts?

A streaming release for Thunderbolts* has not been revealed yet. Fans can only watch the movie in theaters after it’s released on May 2, 2025. However, most Disney movies become available on Disney+ within a few months following their theatrical releases.