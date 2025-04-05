‘Thunderbolts’ Cast: A Full Guide on the Actors in the Marvel Movie

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is building excitement for its upcoming film Thunderbolts*, set to release in 2025. According to IMDb, the movie follows “a group of supervillains recruited to go on missions for the government.” Originally scheduled for release in July 2024, Thunderbolts* was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, and is now expected to hit theaters in May 2025.

Several Hollywood stars and familiar MCU characters are set to return. Read on to find out who will take center stage in this highly anticipated film.

Florence Pugh – Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh is no stranger to the MCU, having previously played Yelena Belova in the 2021 film Black Widow, where she portrayed Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) adopted sister. The 28-year-old will reprise her role as the anti-hero in Thunderbolts*.

In a 2024 interview with People at San Diego Comic-Con, Pugh hinted at the film: “I feel like this is something that we’ve never seen before from Marvel…I feel like it’s a very open and honest and truthful idea. And I’m just really excited for people to watch it.”

Sebastian Stan – Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan has portrayed Bucky Barnes since his debut in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. The 42-year-old has played a significant role in the MCU, especially alongside Chris Evans’ Captain America, and has appeared in multiple Marvel films and TV shows.

David Harbour – Alexei Shostakov

David Harbour, best known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, is relatively new to the MCU. He plays Alexei Shostakov, the father figure to Yelena and Natasha, a role he originated in Black Widow. Harbour returns to reprise his character in Thunderbolts*.

Hannah John-Kamen – Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen returns to the MCU as Ghost, a character she first portrayed in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Wyatt Russell – John Walker

Wyatt Russell is set to reprise his role as John Walker, who was appointed the new Captain America, previously played by Chris Evans, in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will return as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a role she has played in previous Marvel films like Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.