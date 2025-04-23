‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Asterisk Meaning: Why the Title Has the Symbol

Image Credit: Disney

Marvel fans were quick to notice a curious addition to the title of the upcoming Thunderbolts movie: an asterisk. It’s not often you see punctuation in a superhero film’s branding, and naturally, speculation took off online. So what’s the deal with the asterisk?

Here’s what we know about the meaning behind the symbol—and what it might reveal about the highly anticipated movie below.

What Is Marvel’s Thunderbolts About?

Thunderbolts brings together a team of antiheroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and U.S. Agent John Walker (Wyatt Russell). Recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), these disillusioned individuals are sent on a perilous mission that forces them to confront their pasts and question their roles in a world lacking the traditional Avengers.

Why Does Thunderbolts Have an Asterisk in the Title?

The asterisk in Thunderbolts serves as a meta-commentary on the team’s status within the MCU. It suggests that this group is a substitute for the Avengers, as highlighted by promotional materials stating, “*The Avengers are not available.” This symbol underscores the team’s unofficial and perhaps reluctant formation, distinguishing them from the original Avengers lineup.

What Is the Release Date for Thunderbolts?

Thunderbolts is set to hit U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025, marking the final installment of Phase Five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film held its world premiere in London on April 22, 2025, with several stars in attendance, including Pedro Pascal. While he doesn’t appear in Thunderbolts, Pascal was on hand ahead of his upcoming MCU debut as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He’s also set to reprise the role in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Thunderbolts?

Yes, Thunderbolts features two post-credits scenes: one mid-credits and one post-credits. These scenes provide significant developments for the MCU, including a glimpse of the New Avengers discussing team formations and a teaser involving the arrival of the Fantastic Four’s ship, hinting at future crossovers. ​