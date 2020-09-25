‘The Princess Bride’ Cast Then & Now: See Cary Elwes, Robin Wright & More 33 Years Later

‘The Princess Bride’ was released on Sept. 25, 1987, and has held a place in our hearts ever since. See Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, and more of the beloved stars then and now.

Since The Princess Bride’s release in 1987, the film has become a cult classic. Even after 33 years, the movie and cast are still incredibly loved. The stars went on to have amazing careers, while one beloved cast member sadly passed away just a few years after the release of The Princess Bride.

Many of the cast members recently reunited in Sept. 2020 to read scenes from the iconic movie and raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The cast still has so much love for each other after all these years. See the cast then and now.

Robin Wright

Robin Wright’s role as Buttercup in The Princess Bride catapulted her to stardom. Just a few years later, the now 54-year-old starred as Jenny in the iconic film Forrest Gump, and she earned her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. She’s starred in more films over the years, including Message in a Bottle, The Conspirator, Everest, and Blade Runner 2049. Robin played General Antiope in the 2017 film Wonder Woman and will reprise the character in Wonder Woman 1984. The actress’ most notable role in the last decade is definitely Claire Underwood in the Netflix series House of Cards. She won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama in 2013. Robin married Sean Penn in 1989. They divorced in 2010 and share two kids: Dylan and Hopper. Robin was also engaged to Ben Foster, but they broke up in 2015. Robin married Clément Giraudet in 2018.

Cary Elwes

After playing the dashing Westley in The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes, 57, continued to star in major movies. He starred in Robin Hood: Men In Tights, Glory, The Jungle Book, and the Saw film series. Cary has also had recurring roles in some of TV’s biggest hits, including The X-Files, Seinfeld, and Psych. He recently starred as Mayor Larry Kline in Stranger Things season 3 and Gavin Hawk in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3. Cary published the memoir, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride, in 2014. He married his longtime love Lisa Marie Kurbikoff in 2000. They have a daughter together.

Mandy Patinkin

Mandy Patinkin’s role as the iconic Inigo Montoya was at the start of his incredible career. The now 67-year-old has appeared in a number of movies. He found major success in TV, starting with his role as Dr. Jeffrey Geiger on the series Chicago Hope. Mandy starred as Jason Gideon on Criminal Minds for 2 seasons before taking on the role of Saul Berenson in Homeland, which ran for 8 seasons. Mandy is also a famed theater actor, starring in Sundays in the Park with George, The Secret Garden, and more. Mandy had two corneal transplants in the late ’90s due to a degenerative eye condition. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004. He’s been married to Kathryn Grody since 1980, and they have two kids together.

Billy Crystal

The Princess Bride was just the beginning of Billy Crystal’s iconic career. A year after playing Miracle Max, Billy starred in When Harry Met Sally, which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. The 72-year-old has also starred in City Slickers, Mr. Saturday Night, Analyze This, and voiced the role of Mike Wazowski in the Monsters, Inc. movies. Billy has hosted the Academy Awards 9 times since 1990. He has released multiple books, including the memoir Still Foolin’ ‘Em: Where I’ve Been, Where I’m Going, and Where the Hell Are My Keys? in 2013. He’s been married to his wife, Janice, since 1970. They have two kids together.

Carol Kane

Carol Kane, 68, played Valerie, Miracle Max’s wife, in The Princess Bride. Carol has since appeared in movies like Scrooged, Addams Family Values, Jawbreakers, and The Dead Don’t Die. When it comes to television, Carol played Nina the Nice on Sesame Street, Annie Caraldo on Pearl, Lillian Kaushtupper/Fiona on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and more. She recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Hunters as Mindy Markowitz. Carol is also known for playing the evil headmistress Madame Morrible in productions of Wicked.

Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn, 76, starred as the beloved Vizzini in The Princess Bride. Just a few years later, Wallace starred in another classic, playing Mr. James Hall in Clueless. He reprised the role in the television series that followed. Wallace has appeared in a number of films over the years, but he’s the most known for voicing the role of Rex in the Toy Story movies. He appeared in several episodes of Gossip Girl as Cyrus Rose. He currently stars as Dr. John Sturgis in the CBS series Young Sheldon.

Chris Sarandon

A year after playing Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride, Chris Sarandon, 78, starred as Detective Mike Norris in Child’s Play. His best-known role other than Prince Humperdinck is voicing the role of Jack Skellington in the Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas. In 2005, Chris starred as Signor Naccarelli in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Light In the Piazza and Comte de Guiche in the 2007 Broadway revival of Cyrano de Bergerac. Chris has continued to appear in films, television shows, and more over the years. He married his third wife, Joanna Gleason, in 1994.

Christopher Guest

In addition to acting, Christopher Guest, 72, is also a notable screenwriter and director. He’s known for having written, directed, and starred in a number of his own films, including Waiting for Guffman, Best In Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots. Christopher is also the 5th Baron Haden-Guest, of Great Saling, in the County of Essex. He has been married to actress Jamie Lee Curtis since 1984, and they have two adopted children.

Fred Savage

Fred Savage, 44, became a major star at a very young age right after The Princess Bride. He starred as Kevin Arnold in the beloved TV show The Wonder Years from 1988 to 1993. Fred received two Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations for his performance. He’s appeared in a number of TV shows over the years and had voiceover roles on Family Guy, Kim Possible, Oswald, and more. Fred has also had explored directing and producing. He directed episodes of Modern Family, Boy Meets World, Drake & Josh, and more. He directed the feature film Daddy Day Camp in 2007. His latest TV gigs include starring in the Netflix series Friends from College and hosting Child Support and What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage. Fred married Jennifer Lynn Stone in 2004, and they have three kids.

Andre the Giant

After The Princess Bride, Andre the Giant only had one more film role: a cameo appearance in Trading Mom. He beat Hulk Hogan in 1988 to win the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. He continued to have a big wrestling career until he had to step back because of his health. Andre died in 1993 from congestive heart failure at the age of 46. He is survived by his daughter, Robin.