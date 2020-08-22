The ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel is going to be epic. A new ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer was released during DC FanDome and featured new footage of Wonder Woman, the sequel’s villain Cheetah, and more.

The second official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 featured the epic face-off between Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. “You’ve always had everything while people like me had nothing,” Cheetah tells Wonder Woman. “Now it’s my turn. Get used to it.”

Wonder Woman and Cheetah go at it twice in the trailer, and Wonder Woman definitely has her work cut out for her. “Barbara, what did you do?” Wonder Woman asks. In the final moments of the trailer, a completely transformed Cheetah attacks Wonder Woman and they go at it. Wonder Woman is not backing down. She’s got her full gold armor on and ready to fight.

During the DC FanDome panel, the original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter made a special appearance. She had some kind words for Gal. Lynda revealed that when her daughter saw Gal as Wonder Woman for the first time, she said: “Mom, I finally get it. I finally understand why everyone idolizes you. I finally get what Wonder Woman means to everyone.”

Gal was overwhelmed with love for Lynda. She told Lynda that she is “so grateful to have your guidance” in this Wonder Woman journey.

The first full trailer was released back in Dec. 2019. The trailer revealed exciting footage of Steve’s return. He was seemingly killed off in a plane crash in the 2017 movie, but he’s back and in the 1980s!

Kristen and Pedro Pascal are joining the Wonder Woman 1984 crew as the movie’s villains. Kristen is taking a darker turn as Cheetah, one of Wonder Woman’s foes. Pedro plays Max Lord, a businessman who will do anything it takes to be successful and even more powerful.

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially supposed to be released back in 2019. It was initially delayed until June 5, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was pushed again until Aug. 14 and then Oct. 2, 2020.