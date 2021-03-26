‘The Mighty Ducks’ Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

Quack attack! In honor of the new series ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,’ we’re taking a look back and seeing what some of the OGs cast members are up to today.

After nearly 30 years, The Mighty Ducks trilogy remains one of the most beloved sets of films of all-time. Now, the universe of The Mighty Ducks is expanding with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which premiered March 26 on Disney+. While the new series features new characters, the original cast will always have a special place in our hearts.

Emilio Estevez is back as Gordon Bombay in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and many of the original cast members will appear in an episode of the series. From Joshua Jackson to Kenan Thompson, find out what the OGs are up to today.

Emilio Estevez

Emilio Estevez, 58, played Gordan Bombay, the coach of the Ducks, in The Mighty Ducks films. Emilio was already a massive star after being a part of the Brat Pack in the 1980s. Since The Mighty Ducks movies, Emilio has appeared in a number of films, but he has focused on directing. He’s directed The War at Home, Bobby, The Public, and more. After 25 years, Emilio is returning to the role of Gordon Bombay in the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which launches in March 2021. He also serves as an executive producer.

Emilio was briefly engaged to his St. Elmo’s Fire co-star Demi Moore. They broke up in 1986. He has two children with Carey Stalley. He married Paula Abdul in 1992, and they ended up getting divorced in 1994.

Joshua Jackson

Charlie Conway in The Mighty Ducks films was Joshua Jackson’s first breakout role. The 42-year-old went on to find even more fame playing Pacey Witter in the teen drama series Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003. He later starred on Fringe, The Affair, When They See Us, and Little Fires Everywhere. Joshua has also appeared in films like Cruel Intentions, The Skulls, and more. He won the Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for the 2008 film One Week. His next role is in the Peacock limited series Dr. Death.

Joshua dated Katie Holmes from 1998 to 1999. He began dating Diane Kruger in 2006. They split in 2016. He has been in a relationship with Jodie Turner-Smith since 2018. They got married in December 2019 and welcomed a daughter in April 2020.

Marguerite Moreau

Marguerite Moreau, 43, played Connie Moreau, a.k.a. the Velvet Hammer. After graduating from Vassar College, she went on to notably play Jesse Reeves in Queen of the Damned. Her other films include Wet Hot American Summer, Runaway Jury, Life Happens, Paddleton, and more. She’s also appeared on a number of TV shows such as The O.C., Smallville, Parenthood, and Grey’s Anatomy. She reprised the role of Katie Finnerty in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day Of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

Her latest role was in the 2019 film Into The Ashes, but she will be returning to the role of Connie Moreau in an episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Marguerite married Christopher Redman in 2010. They had a son in 2015.

Elden Henson

Elden Henson, 43, rose to fame playing Fulton Reed in The Mighty Ducks trilogy. After the third movie, Elden had roles in movies like She’s All That, Idle Hands, The Butterfly Effect, Lords of Dogtown, Jobs, and more. He notably played Pollux in the final two Hunger Games movies.

He began playing Foggy Nelson in Daredevil in 2015. The show ran until 2018. He also made appeared in the other Marvel shows on Netflix, including Luke Cage and The Defenders. Elden will guest-star in a 2021 episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Elden was married to Kira Sternbach from 2014 to 2017. They have one child together.

Garette Ratliff Henson

Garette Ratliff Henson, 41, starred as Guy Germaine in The Mighty Ducks movies. In 1995, he notably played Vic, Kat’s school crush, in Casper. After the final Mighty Ducks movie, Garette appeared in the 1997 movie Nevada. His latest film role was The Mannsfield 12 in 2007. He also appeared in the 2013 short film Babes. Garette has worked behind the scenes as a director, producer, production assistant, and more. He will reprise the role of Guy Germaine in an episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty, 42, played Les Averman, the goofball of The Mighty Ducks trilogy. Since 2000, Matt has appeared in episodes Boston Public, Bones, Grey’s Anatomy, and more. His latest role was an episode of Rosewood in 2017. He will reprise the role of Les in an episode of Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Shaun Weiss

Shaun Weiss, 42, played the Ducks’ lovable goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks trilogy. He went on to have roles on Freaks and Geeks, The King of Queens, Las Vegas, and more. His latest role was in the 2008 movie Drillbit Taylor. Shaun has also been in commercials for Captain Morgan, Verizon Communications, and more.

The actor has had many legal troubles over the years. He was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine in 2017. In 2020, he was arrested and charged for burglary and for being under the influence of methamphetamine. Shaun celebrated being one year sober in January 2021. Shaun will not be reprising his role as Greg in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. He was reportedly not asked to return for the episode.

Vincent Larusso

Vincent Larusso, 42, played Adam Banks in The Mighty Ducks trilogy. After the third movie in 1996, Vincent had a role in the short film Damaged Goods in 2006. His latest role was the short film George and Sofia in 2010. He has appeared at various reunions and conventions for the franchise over the years. He will reprise the role of Banks in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Justin Wong

Justin Wong, 40, joined D2: The Mighty Ducks as Ken, a former Olympic ice skater. He also starred in the third film. He made an appearance in a 1998 episode of Millennium before stepping away from acting. He has since become a sound engineer. He currently co-owns and operations AudioGator, an audio production company, according to E! Online. He is one of the original cast members returning for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson, 42, first appeared in D2: The Mighty Ducks as Russ Tyler. He was a cast member on the Nickelodeon sketch series All That from 1994 to 1999. He starred in the series Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000. He has also appeared in various movies like Good Burger, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Fat Albert, and more.

Since 2003, Kenan has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He is the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history. In addition to SNL, he is currently starring in his own NBC comedy series Kenan. He has been married to Christina Evangeline since 2011. They have two kids together.