‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Release Date: When Does the Next Season Air?

Image Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

What’s better than a period drama series? Some of TV’s hottest shows right now take place way back in the 19th and 20th centuries, including The Gilded Age, which fans can’t get enough of. Since we’re almost at the end of the third season, viewers are dying to know if a season 4 is happening — and, more importantly, when it will be released.

Hollywood Life has the latest updates about season 4 of The Gilded Age and more below!

Where Is The Gilded Age Streaming?

Viewers can stream all seasons of The Gilded Age on HBO Max. The show was originally with NBC in 2018 but moved to HBO.

What Year Is The Gilded Age Set? When it Takes Place

The Gilded Age seasons 1 and 2 were set in 1882, and season 3 picked up in 1883.

The actual era known as “The Gilded Age” in history is between the 1870s and the late 1890s.

Will There Be a Season 4 of The Gilded Age?

Yes, season 4 of The Gilded Age was confirmed by HBO in July 2025 amid season 3.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season,” Head of HBO Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘cant-miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”

When Will Season 4 of The Gilded Age Be Released?

A release date for season 4 has not been determined at the time of publication. And since we haven’t even reached the season 3 finale yet, it’s too early for HBO to unveil a premiere date for the fourth season.

It took quite a while for season 3 to come out, though. Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively, but season 3 didn’t air until 2025. However, countless television shows including The Gilded Age were impacted by the production delays caused by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. So, as long as the HBO series doesn’t face a delay, season 4 should premiere sometime in 2026.

Does Mr. George Russell Die in The Gilded Age Season 3?

At the end of season 3, episode 7 of The Gilded Age, Mr. George Russell’s fate is left up in the air. After an unknown intruder enters his study, a gun is pointed right at George, and a shot is fired before the screen goes black. It’s still unclear whether or not he’s actually dead, though. Viewers will only learn the truth when the next episode of season 3 airs.