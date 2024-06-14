‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: Everything We Know About the Release Date, Plot & More

Image Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton‘s third season left fans starving for more. Fortunately for them, season 4 is already in development! Showrunner Jess Brownell teased that the upcoming season is “some of [her] best work” so far. After part 1 of season 3 premiered on Netflix in May 2024 and part 2 in June 2024, viewers were dying to know when they could expect to see more of the story.

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about season 4 of Bridgerton.

When Does ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Premiere?

A release date has not been confirmed yet, since season 3 just premiered in May and June 2024. However, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jess Brownell explained that season 4 might not premiere for another two years, which would point to a 2026 release date.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” Jess pointed out, before adding, “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

What Is the Plot of Season 4?

Since the writers are still crafting the script for season 4, plot details have not been released yet. During her interview with THR, Jess noted that she was “really excited” about what she and the team had come up with.

“We’re toward the end with the writers room season, with the scripts,” she teased. “And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders, so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4?

Although new cast members have not been annoyed yet, returning cast should include Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Hannah Dodd, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Roshuvel, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Daniel Francis, Martins Imhangbe, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker and Bessie Carter.