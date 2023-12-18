‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About the Fate of the Series

Image Credit: HBO

The Gilded Age has captured the hearts of viewers with its grandeur and delicious drama. Over the course of season 2, the HBO series has blessed us with plenty of gasps, betrayals, and backstabbing — over opera, nonetheless! Now that season 2 has concluded, inquiring minds want to know about season 3.

Is there going to be a season 3 of The Gilded Age? Will Marian and Larry finally get together? Will Bertha reign supreme against her old money enemies? Hollywood Life has gathered up all the latest updates about the fate of the HBO show.

Will There Be a Third Season of The Gilded Age?

As of now, HBO has not announced whether or not The Gilded Age has been renewed for season 3. The season 2 finale aired on December 17, and the network did not reveal the fate of the series before the episode.

The first season premiered in January 2022, and HBO renewed The Gilded Age for season 2 a month later in February. Season 2 didn’t premiere until October 2023.

The Gilded Age writer Sonja Warfield is hopeful that the show will return for a third season. “We discovered gems for season 2 that play into our characters’ journeys, and there are so many more things we could play out if we’re lucky enough to get a third season,” she told Town & Country. “In season 1, we had Thomas Edison’s lights, in season two we have the Tuskegee Institute, and we’ll discover what that is in season 3.”

The Gilded Age Season 3 Premiere Date

Given that The Gilded Age hasn’t been renewed for season 3 yet, there’s not a third season premiere date. There was a 19-month gap between the end of season 1 and the beginning of season 2. The season 1 finale aired in March 2022, and season 2 didn’t premiere until October 2023. If the show is renewed for a third season, it’s likely that the series wouldn’t return until 2025.

The Gilded Age Season 3 Cast

If The Gilded Age does return for season 3, the main cast will likely return. This includes Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte, Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter, Donna Murphy as Caroline Astor, Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong, Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane, Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church, and more.

The series has featured incredible recurring stars like Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Laura Benanti, and Robert Sean Leonard. The Gilded Age would definitely bring in more notable names in a third season.

When Is The Gilded Age Season 2 Finale?

The Gilded Age season 2 finale aired on December 17, 2023. The finale was titled “In Terms of Winning and Losing.” The second season consisted of 8 episodes.

Ahead of the finale, Morgan shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos from when the cast filmed season 2. “We worked on this for so long and then it didn’t come out forever. I can’t believe this is already the season finale. Thank you for watching, I hope you had as much as we did,” he wrote on Instagram.

What Happened at the End of The Gilded Age Season 2?

The Gilded Age season 2 finale was full of jaw-dropping moments. Bertha finally got her big win in the opera war with Mrs. Astor after the Duke of Bellingham ultimately chose the Met over The Academy.

Marian broke off her engagement with Dashiell. After a marvelous night at the Met, Marian and Larry shared a sweet kiss. “Back then everything was very chaste. You didn’t really kiss somebody; you shook hands or something like that. So, I really did want Marian and Larry to kiss and asked Julian [Fellowes] if they could please kiss at the end of the season. He granted me my wish,” Sonja told EW.

The final twist came in the episode’s final moments. Ada revealed to Agnes, Marian, and Oscar that Luke left behind a letter for her in his will. She was named the sole heir of his estate. His grandfather made a fortune in textiles, so she’s now come into a great deal of money. After Oscar lost the family fortune, the Van Rhijns were preparing to sell their home. Now, nothing will change — but the power dynamics in the Van Rhijn household certainly have.