Morgan Spector’s Wife: Everything to Know About ‘The Gilded Age’ Star’s Famous Love

Bertha and George Russell are the ultimate power couple in HBO’s The Gilded Age. Week after week, viewers watch to see how this supportive pair will put all those old money snobs in their place. Morgan Spector stars as the handsome and money-savvy robber baron who has Gilded Age fans constantly swooning.

Morgan, 43, is one-half of a power couple on-screen and off-screen. So, who is Morgan married to? Get to know the actor’s wife and learn more about their relationship.

Who Is Morgan Spector’s Wife?

Morgan’s wife is actress Rebecca Hall. Rebecca is an actress known for her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Vicky Christina Barcelona. She’s also starred in Frost/Nixon, The Town, Iron Man 3, Godzilla vs. Kong, and more.

She wrote and directed the critically acclaimed 2021 film Passing. The movie, which was released on Netflix, starred Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.

In 2022, Morgan penned a heartfelt message to AMPAS voters about Rebecca’s film. “It was her private vision, nurtured over many years, and brought to fulfillment despite countless rejections,” he wrote on Instagram. “Obviously I’m biased, but i think this spare, unsentimental, closely observed and simply gorgeous film is going to be part of the story of this era in cinema. Vote Rebecca!”

Rebecca is the daughter of late Royal Shakespeare Company founder Sir Peter Hall. Her mother is the late opera singer Maria Ewing.

How Did Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall Meet?

Morgan and Rebecca met in 2014 while working on the Broadway play Machinal. They got married a year later in 2015.

The Plot Against America actor opened up about his wife in a 2022 interview. “Her brain works in ways that my brain does not work,” Morgan told W magazine about Rebecca. “I think we’re complementary in some ways. There are creative leaps that she makes as a writer and director, and all I can do is say, ‘Yeah, do that, do more of what you are.’ But we always record each other for auditions, and I’ve learned to listen to anything she ever tells me, which I feel is sometimes like cheating.”

He added, “We’re always engaged around work and art as much as possible, but we’re not the same kind of thinker, which I think is fantastic.”

Does Morgan Spector Have Kids?

Yes, Morgan and Rebecca have one child together. Their daughter was born in 2018. The couple announced they were expecting with a New Year’s message. Morgan and Rebecca keep their daughter out of the public eye.