‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Celebrity Cameos: See the Familiar Faces in the Sequel

Image Credit: Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Nearly 20 years after The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural staple, the sequel has finally arrived—and it’s leaning even further into the fashion world that made the original so memorable. The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back its core cast while expanding its universe with a long list of celebrity cameos, from designers and models to media personalities and musicians like Lady Gaga.

With so many recognizable faces popping up throughout the film, the sequel is blending fiction with real-life industry figures in a way that’s already getting attention.

Below, find out more about the film’s budget, cameo lineup, and when you can stream it.

What Is The Devil Wears Prada About?

The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), the powerful and demanding editor-in-chief of a top fashion magazine. Based on the novel The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger, the story offers a behind-the-scenes look at the high-pressure fashion industry.

What Was The Devil Wears Prada 2’s Production Budget?

The film reportedly had a production budget of around $100 million, according to Variety, marking a significant increase from the original movie’s more modest budget and reflecting the sequel’s larger scale and expanded cast.

Which Celebrities Have Cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The sequel features an extensive list of cameo appearances from across fashion, media, and entertainment. Familiar faces include Gaga, Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs and Domenico Dolce, along with models like Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow and Anok Yai.

Media personalities such as Jenna Bush Hager, Tina Brown and Kara Swisher also appear, alongside figures like Ciara, Jon Batiste, Ronny Chieng and Karl-Anthony Towns. The film mixes these real-world names into its storyline, especially during scenes set around fashion events and industry gatherings.

When Can You Stream The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently playing in theaters following its May 2026 release. A streaming date has not been officially announced, but the film is expected to become available on Disney+ after its theatrical run.