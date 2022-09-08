Thandiwe Newton’s Children: Everything To Know About Her 3 Kids

Thandiwe Newton is one of the most critically-acclaimed and celebrated actresses to come out of the UK. She’s starred in tons of popular movies and TV shows that have been viewed all over the world, including films like The Pursuit of Happiness and Mission: Impossible II. She’s also been recognized for her amazing acting skills, having won an Emmy Award in 2018 for her performance in Westworld, as well as a 2006 BAFTA for her work in Crash.

In 1998, Thandiwe, 49, married writer and director Ol Parker, 53, and the pair have three lovely children. It’s clear that the Westworld actress absolutely loves being a mom. She opened up about motherhood in a 2010 interview with HollywoodLife. “Respect your children. Treat them like the person you most admire on earth. I really mean that as a way of life. If you treat your children with respect then they will learn to respect themselves,” she said. Find out everything about all of Thandiwe’s kids here.

Ripley Parker

Thandiwe and Ol welcomed their oldest child Ripley, 21, in December 2000. The actress’s oldest daughter seemingly takes after her dad, and she has become a writer, with her first series being picked up for Netflix. It was revealed that she’d be writing an upcoming series called The F**k It Bucket in August 2022, per Deadline.

While she’s only just making her debut in showbiz, Thandiwe revealed that her eldest daughter is not shy about speaking her mind. The actress recalled “one of the proudest moments being a mother” involved Ripley going to see a play in London and noticing that then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also in the audience days after the Brexit decision was made. The actress revealed that a few days later her friends called her to ask what she said to the prime minister, and she found out that Ripley had cursed at him. Thandiwe quoted her daughter during an interview on The Late Late Show. “I just went over and I said, ‘Hello Mr. Johnson, my name is Ripley Parker, and I just wanted to tell you that you’re a ****,'” Thandiwe recalled. “And then she said, ‘Enjoy the show.'”

Nico Parker

Thandiwe and Ol’s second daughter Nico, 17, arrived in December 2004. While her older sister has become a writer, Nico takes after her mom and has begun an acting career. While she’s still early in her career, Thandiwe’s daughter has already been cast in tons of major projects. She made her big screen debut in 2019 as part of the live-action Dumbo. Since then, she’s appeared in the TV series The Third Day and the film Reminiscence (alongside her mom), and she’s slated to appear in two episodes of The Last Of Us series and the movie Suncoast, per IMDb.

Aside from following in a similar path to her mom, Nico has also accompanied Thandiwe to a number of red carpet events. The Dumbo star walked the red carpet with her mom at the premiere of Ticket To Paradise in September 2022, and they looked so similar!

Booker Jombe Parker

Ol and Thandiwe had their youngest child and only son Booker Jombe Parker, 8, in 2014. Thandiwe announced that she’d welcomed the baby boy in a tweet, revealing that all three of her kids were born at home. “My 3rd home birth with brilliant independent midwife Caroline Flint – and Carole Goddard,” she wrote. “Keep independent midwifery alive!” With Booker being the youngest of three, he still has so much ahead of him, and it’s not clear if he’ll follow in either parents footsteps, but it’s clear he comes from an incredibly talented family.