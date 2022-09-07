Thandiwe Newton’s Daughter Nico, 17, Is Her Mini-Me At ‘Tickets To Paradise’ Premiere: Photos

Thandiwe Newton, 49, and her daughter Nico Parker, 17, look so much alike! The gorgeous teen made a rare public appearance with her dad, Ol Parker, 53, in London on Sept. 7, for the premiere of his upcoming movie, Ticket to Paradise. She looked so glamorous as she posed for photos at the event with her father and her older sister, Ripley Parker, 21, on Wednesday night.

For the premiere of the film, which Ol directed, Nico wore a floor-length velvet gown that trailed behind her as she walked. The stunning dress was a forest-green shade that emphasized the Dumbo star’s gorgeous light-colored eyes. She also wore her light brunette hair in a half-up-half-down style with long braids.

The rising star opted for a natural look with her light make-up that consisted of pink rosy cheeks and clear lip gloss. Nico kept her accessories minimal with only a few gold rings and a bracelet around her mid-forearm. And she looked like such a natural while she strutted down the red carpet with her famous family!

Ol and Thandiwe’s second child is an up-and-coming actress, following in the footsteps of her famous mother. Thandiwe has starred in countless hit films and TV shows from Crash, Westworld, All the Old Knives, and more. Nico’s own acting resume is certainly growing, and includes the 2019 Disney film, Dumbo, alongside legendary actors Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, and Michael Keaton. She also starred in the 2021 film Reminiscence with Thandiwe.

Her next project — the TV series The Last of Us — is not set to premiere until 2023. The young beauty announced that she was joining the cast of the show on her Instagram back in June 2021. She captioned the exciting post, “!!!”, along with a purple heart. Some of her new famous costars include Narcos actor Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman, and more.

Although Nico and Ripley were the only kids of Ol and Thandiwe at the event on Wednesday, they do have one other child: the famous sisters share baby brother, Booker Jombe Parker, 8, who was born on March 3, 2014. Thandiwe and her estranged husband were married from 1998 to 2022. Despite their split, the former couple appeared to be civil with each other when they were spotted in Los Angeles on July 30. Ol and the Mission: Impossible 2 alum first met in 1996 while working on a TV project together. The former flames were married two years later, and welcomed their first child, Ripley, in 2000.