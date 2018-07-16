‘Westworld’ Star Thandie Newton, 45, Poses With Her Look-Alike Daughters In Adorable Family Photo

Thandie Newton literally gave birth to mini versions of herself! See the pic of her and her daughters at the ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ premiere in London!

Thandie Newton, 45, and her beautiful family were in attendance at the Mama Mia! Here We Go Again premiere in London on July 16 to support Thandie’s husband Ol Parker, the director of the film. However, it was their daughters Ripley, 18, and Nico, 14, who stole the show. The girls looked absolutely stunning, almost identical to their Westworld actress mom! Ripley looked perfect for the evening in a tea length colorful dress paired with a Harry Potter crossbody bag and white sneakers. Nico also wore white sneakers, but instead opted for a striped sequin shirt and a fitted black skirt. And of course Thandie looked gorgeous in a sleeveless Michael Kors graphic print dress with her hair styled in breathtaking braids.

Ol looked just as dapper in a black suit. The only person missing from the family outing was Thandie and Ol’s 4-year-old son Booker! Ahead of the premiere, Thandie took to Instagram to share selfies of her and her girls. “With my slices of home on way to @mamamiamovie premiere. So proud of the Daddy! X Written and directed by Ol Parker,” Thandie captioned the sweet post. Nevertheless, it was a big night for Ol as Mama Mia! Here We Go Again is expected to be a hit. For those of you who don’t know, the sequel comes 10 years after the original, which was released in 2008.

The film follows Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) as she learns about her mother’s past while pregnant herself, according to Deadline. The film will officially hit theatres on July 20.

Just like her husband, Thandie has also had a pretty big year. She’s been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Westworld as she plays robot Maeve Millay. Congrats, Thandie!