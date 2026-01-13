‘Tell Me Lies’ Cast: Meet the Actors From the Hulu Series, Including Grace Van Patten

Image Credit: Disney

From the drama at Baird College to the drama of adulthood, Tell Me Lies has kept its viewers hooked for three seasons now. Series leads Grace Van Patten and Jackson White are skillfully unraveling their characters’ turbulent love story over the course of eight years, but the co-stars’ real-life relationship is nowhere near toxic.

For anyone who isn’t already aware, Grace and Jackson are dating IRL, and the couple have a much healthier dynamic than their characters do on screen. During an August 2025 interview with People, the Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox actress described her and Jackson’s romance as “very and grounded and easy.”

“And he’s such a dedicated, ambitious human that I learn from every day, and he’s so extremely supportive,” Grace gushed. The duo has been together since 2022.

While Grace and Jackson lead the show, they’re accompanied by their talented cast. Get to know the main cast from Hulu’s Tell Me Lies below!

Grace Van Patten – Lucy Albright

Grace, a graduate of New York City’s prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, plays the role of Lucy Albright, whose tumultuous relationship with Stephen unfurls throughout the show.

Viewers have seen Grace in a variety of other roles, most recently playing the real-life Amanda Knox in her 2025 Hulu series. She also played a main role in Nine Perfect Strangers.

Jackson White – Stephen DeMarco

Jackson plays the role of Stephen DeMarco, Lucy’s love interest. He has been seen in other on-screen roles, such as playing Brendan Fletcher in Mrs. Fletcher, Ash Baker in the film SPF-18, Officer Zach in the film Ambulance and Jud Crandall in the film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

Catherine Missal – Bree

Catherine plays Bree, Lucy’s best friend from college. She most recently appeared in the 2025 political thriller A House of Dynamite.

Spencer House – Mike Wrigley

Spencer plays the role of Mike, a college football jock, and he appeared alongside Catherine in A House of Dynamite. His other acting credits include Dr. Death, Space Force, Small Engine Repair, Teenage Bounty Hunters and The Society.

Sonia Mena – Pippa

Sonia plays Pippa, who dated Mike in the show. She has also appeared in The Deuce and Feral.

Branden Cook – Evan

Branden is known for his role as Evan in the Hulu series, and he’s appeared in the shows Masters of the Air and Chicago P.D.

Alicia Crowder – Diana

Alicia is known for playing Dana in the series, and she also appeared in The Society, Bleecker and Instinct.

Tom Ellis – Oliver

Tom, who plays Oliver in the series, is married to the show’s creator, Meghan Oppenheimer. Tom has acted in a slew of television and film roles over the years, including in No Angels, EastEnders, Miranda, Rush and plenty more.

Costa D’Angelo – Alex

Costa plays the role of Alex in the show, and he’s appeared in Crazy Fun Park, The Deb and Wog Boys Forever.