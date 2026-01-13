Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘Tell Me Lies’? What We Know So Far

Image Credit: Disney

The third season of Tell Me Lies is finally here, and with that, viewers are already looking ahead. With any fan-favorite show, audiences hope to see the story continue for as long as possible. So, was the famous drama series renewed for season 4?

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the future of Tell Me Lies and whether or not season 4 is in the cards.

How Can I Watch All Episodes of Tell Me Lies?

All episodes of seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to binge-watch on Hulu, while new episodes of season 3 will be released weekly on the platform from January through February 2026.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Episode Schedule:

The following is the episode guide for season 3:

January 13: Episodes 1-3: “You F—– It, Friend,” “We Can’t Help It If We Are a Problem” & “Repent”

January 20: Episode 4: “Fix Me Up, Girl”

January 27: Episode 5

February 3: Episode 6

February 10: Episode 7

February 17: Episode 8

Will There Be a Season 4 of Tell Me Lies?

At the time of publication, Hulu has not confirmed a season 4 for Tell Me Lies, and a fourth might be unlikely, considering how series creator Meghan Oppenheimer planned to wrap up the show with three seasons.

During an August 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, cast member Tom Elli— who’s also Meghan’s husband — said that season 3 would likely be the last.

“I think so, yeah. I think Meaghan has written it to be the last season. For sure, yeah,” Tom said at the time.

When Would Tell Me Lies Season 4 Be Released?

If a season 4 is greenlit by Hulu, it would most likely be released sometime in early 2027 or mid-2027 as long as production follows the same schedule patterns from the past.

Season 2 came out in September 2024, and season 3 dropped in January 2026.

Who Is in the Tell Me Lies Cast?

The main cast of Tell Me Lies features Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright, Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco and Catherine Missal as Bree.

Other cast members include Spencer House as Mike Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew, Alicia Crowder as Diana and Tom Ellis as Oliver.