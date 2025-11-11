‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 3: Release Date, Plot Updates & Everything Else We Know

Image Credit: Disney / Ian Watson

Welcome back to Baird College. Season 3 of Tell Me Lies is finally almost here, and as we get ready for the new year, fans are anxiously awaiting to see where Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco’s relationship takes them. Season 2 ended after a wild ride, from breakups to reconciliations, death, marriage and, of course, a love triangle. So, what can we expect from the third season?

Hollywood Life has compiled all the latest details about season 3 of Tell Me Lies right here, and we’ve got a first look at what’s to come!

What Is Tell Me Lies About?

Tell Me Lies takes place in the late 2000s at the fictional Baird College in Upstate New York, where freshman Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and junior Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) explore a rollercoaster of a romance over the course of eight years.

What Will Tell Me Lies Season 3 Be About?

According to Hulu’s official synopsis, season 3 will follow Lucy and Stephen after “they’ve rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for [the] spring semester at Baird College. While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with.”

“Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors,” the synopsis reads. “As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Release Date: When to Watch it

Season 3 of Tell Me Lies premieres on January 13, 2026. The first two episodes will be available that day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. The season 3 finale will stream on February 24, 2026.

Is the Entire Tell Me Lies Cast Coming Back for Season 3?

Yes! Grace and Jackson are, of course, reprising their roles as Lucy and Stephen, respectively. They’re joined by castmates Cat Missal (Bree), Spencer House (Mike Wrigley), Sonia Mena (Pippa), Branden Cook (Evan), Alicia Crowder (Diana) and Costa D’Angelo (Alex).

What Happened at the End of Season 2 of Tell Me Lies?

In short, a lot happened. As previously noted, a love triangle has formed now that Lucy hooked up with Stephen, then quickly tries to win her ex Leo back. But when Stephen confronts Leo at a party, he tells the latter what happened, and they get into a brawl. Fast-forward to the present day, and Lucy is torn between her feelings for Stephen and another man, Max.