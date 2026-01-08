Who Is Playing Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ Live-Action? 5 Things About Teagan Croft

Image Credit: Getty Images

We finally have our new Rapunzel! Disney announced in January 2026 that it cast Teagan Croft in the lead role of its upcoming live-action version of Tangled. She is joined by co-star Milo Manheim, who is playing the fan-favorite Flynn Rider in the movie.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts to know about Teagan below while we await her grand entrance as Rapunzel!

Teagan Croft Is Australian

Teagan is from Sydney, Australia, and has starred in a handful of projects back in her home country.

Teagan Croft Played the Lead in a Production of To Kill a Mockingbird

When she was just 9 years old, Teagan played the major role as Scout Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird in a theatrical production, according to several outlets, including TVOverMind.

Teagan Croft Is Recognized for Playing Raven in Titans

Fans know Teagan best from her performance as Raven / Rachel Azarath / Rachel Roth in the DC Comics series Titans, which ran from 2018 to 2023. Throughout her time on the show, Teagan promoted the show extensively on her social media, clearly proud of the work they had all done together.

“The Titans season 2 finale is out tonight!!!” she captioned an Instagram post in 2019. “And on Thanksgiving weekend- quite fitting, because I am thankful for so much about this show. I’m thankful for the amazing opportunity, for the talented people I get to spend time with, the friends I make, the fun I have, and all of you. I love interacting with you all and seeing you guys love the show as much as I do.”

During a 2023 interview with Marie Claire, Teagan noted a strong lesson she’s learned from her time working on various sets: the “intense friendship” she developed with her co-stars.

“Something I’ve been dealing with for [nearly] 10 years is the nature of friendships on set,” she explained at the time. “You develop such a strong and intense friendship with your co-stars in such a short period of time.”

Since a young, working actor has a hectic schedule, it’s difficult to build long-lasting friendships, Teagan pointed out, while also acknowledging o the fans who supported her performance as Raven.

“I moved around a lot when I was in high school, and there were times when I didn’t have any [school] friends,” she said. “Instead, I had this whole community of people online, and they would make videos saying, ‘On the off-chance that Teagan sees this, we want her to know that she’s really loved.’ And I did really feel the love.”

How Old Is Teagan Croft?

Teagan is 21 years old as of January 2026.

Teagan Croft Was Cast as Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled Live-Action Movie

Teagan is about to grow her fan base now that she’ll be playing the fan-favorite, playful and fun princess Rapunzel in Disney’s future live-action version of Tangled. The casting news was announced in January 2026.