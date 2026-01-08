‘Tangled’ Live-Action Movie: Release Date, Plot, Cast & More Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

Disney is officially bringing Tangled to life.

In an Instagram post, the studio revealed, “Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled.” The upcoming film will be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman.

As more details continue to emerge, fans are eager to learn when the film will be released, who else is joining the cast, and how closely it will follow the original story. Here’s everything we know so far.

When Does the Live-Action Tangled Movie Come Out?

Disney has not announced an official release date for the live-action Tangled. While casting news has begun to roll out, production details and a theatrical timeline have not yet been revealed. Updates are expected as filming progresses.

Who Is in the Live-Action Tangled Cast?

The live-action Tangled will star Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider opposite Teagan Croft as Rapunzel. Additional casting announcements have not yet been made.

There were earlier reports that Scarlett Johansson was in talks to play Mother Gothel, the villain who keeps Rapunzel locked in her tower, in Disney’s live-action Tangled, and she even commented that “anything is possible” when asked about the role.

What Is Tangled About?

Tangled follows Rapunzel, a princess with magical, long blonde hair who has spent her entire life hidden away in a tower by Mother Gothel, a woman who pretends to protect her while secretly using Rapunzel’s powers to stay young. Rapunzel’s world changes when she meets Flynn Rider, a charming thief on the run, and the two set off on an adventure that leads her to discover the truth about her past and her royal identity.

In the 2010 animated film, Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel, while Zachary Levi lent his voice to Flynn Rider. Donna Murphy voiced Mother Gothel, the film’s main antagonist. The movie became a fan favorite for its music, humor, and modern twist on the classic fairy tale.

Will the Live-Action Tangled Be Available to Stream?

Disney has indicated that the live-action Tangled is planned as a theatrical release. In an Instagram post announcing the project, the studio wrote that the film is “Coming only to theaters,” signaling that it will not debut on Disney+.

That said, Disney has not yet shared details about when the film may eventually arrive on streaming following its theatrical run. Like other Disney live-action releases, Tangled is expected to become available on Disney+ at a later date, though no timeline has been announced.