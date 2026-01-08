Who Is Milo Manheim? 5 Things About the Flynn Actor in ‘Tangled’ Live-Action Cast

Image Credit: Getty Images

Milo Manheim is adding another Disney role to his résumé. The actor, who broke out in the Zombies franchise, has been cast as Flynn Rider in Disney’s upcoming live-action Tangled.

The 24-year-old will star opposite Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, the spirited princess with magical long hair. The film is directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman.

Learn more about Manheim and his career below.

He Is Best Known for His Disney Channel Role in Zombies

Manheim rose to fame starring as Zed in Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise. He appeared in the original 2018 film as well as its sequels, becoming one of the network’s most recognizable young stars and helping anchor the hit musical series. In addition to acting, he served as an executive producer on Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the latest installment in the Disney Channel franchise.

Beyond Disney Channel, Manheim has expanded his résumé across film, television, and theater. He starred in the Paramount+ series School Spirits and appeared in the Netflix romantic comedy The Valet. In film, he played Ryan Baker in Eli Roth’s 2023 slasher Thanksgiving, which also starred Patrick Dempsey and Addison Rae, and led the 2023 musical Journey to Bethlehem as Joseph. His television credits also include American Housewife and guest appearances on Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. On stage, Manheim made his Off-Broadway debut as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors opposite Elizabeth Gillies in 2025.

He Competed on Dancing With the Stars

In 2018, Manheim competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 27, partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson. At just 17 years old, he impressed judges and viewers alike, ultimately finishing in second place.

He Comes From a Famous Hollywood Family

Manheim comes from a well-known Hollywood family. He is the son of Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim, best known for her work on The Practice and Law & Order.

He Attended College in New York

Manheim attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he studied drama and continued developing his acting skills after rising to fame through Disney Channel.

He Has Been Acting Since He Was a Child

Manheim began acting around age 6. His mother, Camryn, previously told The New York Post that he was “always very theatrical and very musical,” adding that he had been performing in shows from a young age. Manheim even landed a brief, three-line guest appearance on her former series Ghost Whisperer, marking one of his earliest on-screen roles.