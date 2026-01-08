‘Tangled’ Live-Action Cast: Meet the Actors Playing Rapunzel, Flynn & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

And at last, we see the light! The long search for Disney’s Tangled live-action cast has officially ended with two lucky actors: Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim. The casting was revealed on January 7, 2026, when Disney posted the news to its Instagram account.

Milo reacted to the post by commenting, “I have seen the light,” while Teagan playfully wrote, “OMGGG WHO ARE THEYYYY.”

Here, Hollywood Life has the full breakdown of the cast behind Disney’s upcoming Tangled live-action movie.

Who Is Teagan Croft?

Teagan, born in Australia, is playing Rapunzel! The actress is known for her role as Raven in the DC Comics series Titans. She’s even posted her journey from the TV show on her Instagram.

“The Titans season 2 finale is out tonight!!!” Teagan captioned an Instagram post in November 2019. “And on Thanksgiving weekend- quite fitting, because I am thankful for so much about this show. I’m thankful for the amazing opportunity, for the talented people I get to spend time with, the friends I make, the fun I have, and all of you. I love interacting with you all and seeing you guys love the show as much as I do. Happy thanksgiving, and gO WATCH THE SEASON FINALE ;)”

Teagan made her debut on the big screen with the 2016 Australian sci-fi The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One. She also made her television debut that year in the Australian soap opera Home and Away.

Most recently, Teagan starred in 2023’s True Spirit.

Who Is Milo Manheim?

Milo was cast as the fan-favorite Flynn Rider! As the son of actress Camryn Manheim and former model Jeffrey Brezovar, Milo has been in showbiz for quite a while. He is best known for playing the character Zed in Disney’s Zombies.

Milo’s first TV appearance was in 2009, in an episode of Ghost Whisperer, and in 2023, he made his big-screen debut in Journey to Bethlehem.

In addition to scripted material, Milo has also tried his hand at reality TV, competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2018. And he came in second place alongside his dance partner, Witney Carson.

Who Else Is in the Tangled Live-Action Cast?

At the time of publication, the rest of the Tangled live-action cast has not been announced. Scarlett Johansson was previously rumored to be in talks to play Rapunzel’s evil Mother Gothel.