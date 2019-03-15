Kendall Jenner & More Stars Rocking Green Looks That Are Perfect Style Inspo For St. Patrick’s Day

Fashionable celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have worn green to perfection, resulting in some amazing style inspo for St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking about the outfit you’re going to wear for your day of debauchery. As you’re likely aware, the key to a good St. Patty’s look is incorporating the color green. (If you don’t, prepare to be pinched!) But there are way more trendy ways to style the color than to just throw on some old t-shirt you’ve had since high school that happens to be lime green. Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Kristen Bell and Hailey Baldwin have all rocked shades of emerald to perfection – creating some of the best style inspo imaginable for the ensemble you’ll step out in on March 17.

If you’re looking for something sexy, Kendall’s your gal. The 23-year-old model stepped out in New York in 2016 rocking an edgy sleeveless velvet dress in a pretty hunter green. She paired the frock with a strappy black bralette that poked out from underneath and leather booties for a certifiably cool look.

Looking to class up your St. Patrick’s Day ensemble? Kristen’s satin August Getty mini dress might inspire you. She wore the high neck cape dress to an event last September, and paired it with gold metallic heels, a studded clutch, and a ring with a green gem. This is definitely a great look to copy if your planning on heading to brunch or a more upscale night out.

On the other end of the spectrum is the green denim jacket and matching jean skirt that Hailey Baldwin was spotted in last August. The model’s look was cool and casual, which is an excellent option if you’re looking to hit up a house party or your local dive bar.

But if you really don’t have any green clothes and have zero interest in investing in any, you can still pull together an amazing St. Patty’s look. Taylor Swift once paired a black and white geometric jacket and shorts set by Missguided with green suede kitten heels and a purse in the earthy tone. Accessorizing with shades of green is still festive enough to avoid those dreaded pinches! Head up to the gallery above to see even more ways to style green this St. Patrick’s Day!