Sophia Bush’s Dating History: Chad Michael Murray, Ashlyn Harris, and More

Sophia Bush is a believer in love just like her beloved One Tree Hill character, Brooke Davis. Over the years, the 41-year-old actress has been in many relationships that have put her private life in the spotlight. Sophia was notably married to her OTH co-star Chad Michael Murray but the relationship was extremely short-lived. After exploring the dating scene more, Sophia tied the knot for a second time with businessman Grant Hughes, but that relationship sadly ended in divorce, as well. Most recently, Sophia’s been linked to soccer star Ashlyn Harris, 37, following their respective splits from their spouses.

Chad Michael Murray

Sophia and Chad met on the set of One Tree Hill when they were in their 20s. They started dating in 2003 before getting hitched in 2005. They were married for only five months before they announced their separation. Sophia initially wanted an annulment, but her petition was denied, so the exes were granted a divorce in December 2006. They continued to work with each other on One Tree Hill for several years after their split.

Sophia talked about her divorce from Chad on Watch What Happens Live in 2014. “We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place. To all the other costars who’ve worked it out, more power to you,” she said.

During a 2021 appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Sophia explained how she’s “not allowed” to talk about Chad since her comments always get “twisted.” She explained, “I’m not allowed to because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking shit about somebody who I don’t even know anymore. I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else, it’s not worth my time. It’s not a place where I harbor ill will or anything.”

Jon Foster

After getting divorced from Chad, Sophia briefly dated actor and musician Jon Foster. The two worked together on the horror film Stay Alive. They broke up in 2007 and afterwards Sophia told US Weekly that they stayed “really good friends.” She also said, “You can love somebody, and not be in love with them, and I think that was a really valuable lesson. We weren’t ready to get married, but it definitely doesn’t mean we don’t care about each other.”

James Lafferty

Sophia dated One Tree Hill co-star James Lafferty in 2008. They never publicly discussed their relationship during the time that they were together. Chad addressed his ex-wife dating his co-star in 2008, saying in an interview, “She’s got James, and James and I are friends. It’s just a little tight group in Wilmington.”

Austin Nichols

Sophia was in a relationship with a third One Tree Hill actor, Austin Nichols, for over four years until 2012. Two years before the breakup, Sophia told E! News she was “terrified” to date another co-worker after what happened with Chad. “We had so many years of history prior to him coming to work on the show,” she explained about herself and Austin, “and I think someone taking a job and moving their life across the country to show you how much they care is pretty much the most romantic gesture that a person could make.”

Dan Fredinburg

Sophia and Google exec Dan Fredinburg dated from 2013 to 2014. A year after their split, Dan tragically died from being caught in an avalanche on Mt. Everest caused by an earthquake. Sophia posted a tribute to Dan on what would’ve been his 34th birthday in September 2014. She called Dan “an incredible friend” who was “one of the great loves” of her life in her emotional message.

Jesse Lee Soffer

Sophia dated her Chicago P.D. co-star Jesse Lee Soffer from 2014 to 2015. A source told Just Jared that the pair “grew apart. Sophia quit Chicago P.D. two years after her split from Jesse.

Grant Hughes

Sophia and Grant started dating in May 2020 and announced their engagement in August 2021. She took to Instagram to share a romantic pic of the moment Grant got down on one knee on a boat in Lake Como. Less than a year, the couple tied the knot in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 13, 2022. However, the relationship wasn’t meant to be, and Sophia filed to divorce her husband of 13 months on August 4, 2023.

“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the split. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

Ashlyn Harris

Sophia and Ashlyn’s relationship was first reported by PEOPLE on October 17. “After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source told the publication. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.” Ashlyn is coming off her split from Ali Krieger after almost four years of marriage. The PEOPLE source claimed there’s “no salacious story” to Sophia and Ashlyn’s romance.