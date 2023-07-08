Chad Michael Murray & Wife Sarah Roemer Expecting 3rd Baby: Photo

Congratulations! Former One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer are expecting their third child! The handsome actor, 41, took to his Instagram on Saturday, July 8 to share the happy news with a gorgeous snap of Sarah showing off her growing baby bump in a white sundress.

“Baby #3 loading… ❤️Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one,” Chad quipped in the caption, before hilariously apologizing for the quality of the snap. “Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it.”

Fans were ecstatic for the gorgeous couple, who are incredibly private about their family, as the new baby will have a six-year-old brother and five-year-old sister upon the arrival. Chad and Sarah have never publicly disclosed their children’s names or shown their faces on social media.

Chad began dating Sarah, 37, in 2014 after meeting on the set of the Crackle TV series Chosen. The couple wed sometime that year, as their marriage was confirmed in Jan. 2015, and by that time Sarah was already pregnant with their son. The couple announced his May 31, 2015 birth the following day via Twitter, saying how “blessed” they felt.

The romance came almost a decade after Chad famously split with his One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush. The pair, who co-starred as couple Brooke Davis and Lucas Scott on the CW hit show, got engaged in 2004 and married one year later, but announced their separation after only five months after tying the knot. At the time, the two were in the middle of filming One Tree Hill, which would continue to run until 2012. Sophia would go on to date businessman Grant Hughes in May 2020 and marry him two years later in June 2022.