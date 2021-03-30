Chad Michael Murray Cuddles His Daughter, 4, In Rare Photo Together: ‘Love Our Family’

Actor Chad Michael Murray loves his favorite role in life, which is being a dad. He shared a snapshot cuddling his daughter with his son nearby.

Former One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray showed off a rare photo of his two children and gushed about how much he loves “daddy duty.” The 39-year-old is incredibly private about his five-year-old son and four-year-old daughter with wife Sarah Roemer. They’ve never publicly disclosed their children’s names or shown their faces on social media. But Chad did allow his daughter to be seen from behind, as she gave her dad a big hug while burying her face into his shoulder in a Mar. 29 Instagram photo the actor posted.

Chad could be seen with his eyes closed and had a blissful, loving look on his face. He held on to his daughter’s back as he was seated, and the little girl put her arms around her daddy’s neck. Chad’s daughter has long blonde hair, which was pulled back in a braid. She could be seen wearing a cute coral sun dress with white patterns on it.

Chad’s son was visible in the bottom right hand side of the photo. Just the side of his cheek and his ear was in the frame, with his shoulder showing he was wearing a blue and white tie-dye shirt. The photo was cropped so that not even the youngster’s hair was visible.

The former Riverdale star captioned the snapshot, “The snuggles are real. No better duty than #daddyduty Love our family,” and tagged Sarah. His former One Tree Hill co-star and good friend Hilarie Burton, 38, gushed in the comments, “This is my favorite picture of you ever!!!!!!” while Chad’s wife Sarah called the photo “The best!”

Chad began dating Sarah, 36, in 2014 after meeting on the set of the Crackle TV series Chosen. The couple wed sometime that year, as their marriage was confirmed in Jan. 2015, and by that time Sarah was already pregnant with their son. The couple announced his May 31, 2015 birth the following day via Twitter, saying how “blessed” they felt.

Chad isn’t shy about showing his love for Sarah, as he shares photos alongside his actress wife on his IG. In an Aug. 28, 2020 IG post celebrating her birthday, he included several snapshots with their children, but with graphics covering their faces. “Happy Birthday to my best friend- My Person- @rooeemer Since the day we decided down our journey together my life has been richer, sweeter & better in every way because of you. Thank you Mama for existing the way you do. I love you so much. Happy Happy Birthday to my incredible wife who makes being a parent look easy because she loves so big. Your little wolfpack loves you so much back,” Chad wrote in the sweet caption to his wife.