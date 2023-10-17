Sophia Bush Reportedly Dating Ashlyn Harris 2 Months After Divorce

Image Credit: Soul Brother/Shutterstock / Matt Borkowski/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Sophia Bush is moving on! Just over two months after the 41-year-old filed to divorce Grant Hughes, she is reportedly dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris, 37. The actress and Ashlyn reportedly had their first date a few “weeks ago,” a source told PEOPLE on October 17. “After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” the insider said. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

Their alleged dinner date also comes on the heels of the 37-year-old’s split from her estranged wife, Ali Krieger, 39. “Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer,” the source went on to add. Ashlyn and Ali share one daughter, Sloane Phillips, who they adopted in February 2021. Officially, she filed to end her marriage to Ali in September, as reported by ESPN. The outlet’s source also claimed that there “is no salacious story” regarding Sophia and Ashlyn’s alleged coupling.

Soon after the report of their date landed on social media, many of their fans took to the comments to react. “THIS IS CURRENT ME AND 8 YEAR OLD MES [sic] WORLDS COLLIDING ????” one admirer joked, while another added, “we are in support.” As PEOPLE‘s source mentioned, Sophia and the former pro athlete have mutual friends. They were even photographed at the same event together in New York City on September 13.

The Good Sam starlet filed to end her marriage to Grant after only 13 months, as first reported by PEOPLE in August. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the matter said at the time of the split. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.” Sophia and her now-ex were married on June 13, 2022, and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary this summer.

She took to Instagram at the time to celebrate the milestone in a since-deleted post. “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” Sophia captioned a throwback wedding photo. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.” Later, on September 4, Sophia made headlines after she re-used her wedding reception dress and wore it to Beyoncé‘s Renaissance concert.