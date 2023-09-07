Sophia Bush Recycles Her Wedding Reception Dress At Beyoncé Concert After Divorce

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Sophia Bush, 41, seemingly threw some shade at her ex, Grant Hughes, with her style choice for Beyoncé‘s Renaissance concert on Sept. 4! The One Tree Hill alum rocked the same silver cocktail dress to the show in Los Angeles that she wore at her wedding reception in 2022. She took to Instagram to share photos from the concert the following day and showed off the sexy ensemble with her followers.

For Queen B’s concert earlier this week, Sophia completed her disco ball-inspired dress with a matching silver cowboy hat. In addition, she made sure to accessorize her post-split outfit with a pair of black cowboy boots that read: “‘For Walking'” along the side. “Speaking of @beyonce … the queen said ‘wear silver’ and we said ‘yes ma’am.’ @kennyjamez She called her #Renaissance ‘a place to dream/escape/to feel free/adventurous/to create a safe place/without judgment/a place to be free/to scream/release/feel freedom/a beautiful journey/exploration.’ Can confirm,” Sophia captioned the carousel of photos from the show.

The outfit choice was seemingly a diss to her ex, as she rocked the same outfit at their wedding reception last summer (see photos here). “The whole look was very country western glam,” Sophia told Vogue at the time of her wedding’s after-party. Soon after she shared the photos from the Renaissance show, many of Sophia’s 4.4 million followers took to the comments to react. “I love your ‘for walking’ boots!!!” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Repurposing/redressing a dress you have and not buying a new one Queen.”

As previously mentioned, Sophia officially filed to end her marriage to Grant after 13 months on Aug. 4. At the time, a source close to the matter told PEOPLE that despite the divorce, Sophia and her ex will remain friendly. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” the insider said last month. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

She filed to end their marriage seven weeks after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in June. She took to Instagram to gush over the milestone in a since-deleted post. “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she penned in the caption. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.” Prior to Grant, Sophia was married to actor Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.