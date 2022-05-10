Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris & Ali Krieger Admit Motherhood Has Changed Their Reactions To Losing Matches

They’re not regular moms, they’re cool moms! Quite possibly the coolest! Gotham FC stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have been dedicated to their professional soccer careers for years; however, since adopting their daughter Sloane Phillips in February 2021, their priorities took a sharp turn. “You just learn your priorities change. Like after a game, Sloane doesn’t care if we win or lose, she just wants her moms to show up for her and that’s what we do,” Ashlyn told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Before, we’d carry a loss until our next training, but all that goes out the window when we show up for her and we see her, we’re just as happy as ever, no matter what the outcome is.”

The goaltender admitted that mindset has “been a big changing factor in our life” in the last year and a half. “It’s not that we don’t take it as seriously as we used to, but results don’t matter to us as much afterwards. Showing up for our kid and making sure when we step in the house, we’re our best version of ourselves and we’re happy,” she continued, “We don’t want to project our work on her.”

Ali mimicked her wife’s sentiments, and also admitted the physical aspect of their jobs can definitely make some days tougher than others. “Things obviously are a bit different for us because our job is physically demanding, so then having to come home and be nonstop with Sloane has its challenges, but I think we do a good job of balancing,” she said. “Even if we are so exhausted and so tired and just want to sleep all day, we make sure we are coming home excited and ready to play. I think we’ve done a really good job, andI really hope that people are inspired by our story that you can do what you love to do, but also be a really good mom, at the same time.”

As for adding another member to their team (*wink, wink*), Ashlyn and Ali both said, “Yes, for sure!” “We’re obviously not getting any younger! We recognize that. So, we would definitely love to add to our family, and that’s something that we’ve always wanted to do,” Ali gushed. “It’s just the timing. So you know, we sign this deal with Gotham FC, and then this is probably our last go!”

The NWSL stars teamed up with Hertz for the second year in a row to celebrate Mother’s Day, as well as bring visibility to the LGBTQ+ community. “All we want for each other is just the live very happy lives and love who we want to love and be given the rights to do so. So I think anytime rights are taken away from any person, it’s all of our problems,” Ashlyn said. “We need to make sure that we show up for people who maybe don’t look like us or don’t have the same ideologies as us. Our job is to show up for each other, and that’s why this partnership with Hertz is so important on Mother’s Day.”

She continued, “Showing two queer moms in a biracial family — that matters. Showing that families come in all different shapes, sizes and look different, but they all should be celebrated. At the end of the day, we just want to be loved and we want to be safe and it is our job as people to create safe environments and cultivate safe environments where we can all just be the best versions of ourselves.”

Hertz delivered the new New Jersey/New York residents a brand new vehicle, custom designed with a wrapping that reads “Moms Who Like to Kick It.” “Hertz is always in our corner and they celebrate us in the in the best fashion, by way of wrapping our car and providing us a time to connect again and slow down because our schedule is so, so busy!” the soccer stars enthused. “We’re definitely enjoying!”

These wrapped vehicles are such a hit that Hertz is making them available to renters who are celebrating a special occasion. Consumers can customize their very own custom “Let’s Go!” vehicle at Hertz Custom Car Wrap Collection!