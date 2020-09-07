‘One Tree Hill’ Alum James Lafferty Sweetly Announces Engagement To GF Alexandra Park: See Ring

The ‘One Tree Hill’ cast are all grown up! James Lafferty, who starred in the iconic teen drama, is officially engaged to ‘The Royals’ actress Alexandra Park.

Congratulations are in order for One Tree Hill star James Lafferty and The Royals actress Alexandra Park who are set to say “I do”. The sweet couple announced their engagement on September 6, with the 35-year-old OTH alum taking to Instagram to reveal he had proposed to the Aussie beauty. “She said yeah,” he captioned an adorable selfie, which showed his wife-to-be cozying up behind him in their kitchen. Alexandra showed off her ring, which featured a stunning diamond.

The couple have been dating since at least 2018, when they first began sharing snaps of each other on social media, however they’ve been relatively private in the years since. While Alexandra is yet to share the exciting news on her own Instagram page, fans were quick to congratulate her and her future hubby in the comments of his snap. “Congrats to you girl!! Can’t wait to see what this new chapter of your life looks like! So happy that you are happy,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “congrats on your engagement.”

It seems like just yesterday that James was a fresh-faced teen on TV screens during the One Tree Hill days — now he’s all grown up! He has reunited with his former cast mates over the years, mostly notably they all got together back in 2016 at Chicago’s EyeCon Convention. James, who portrayed Nathan Scott on the teen drama that ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012, posed for a snap with Chad Michael Murray. “I think you all know this guy… @thisisjameslafferty – still as kind as he is talented. Great seeing the whole crew this weekend. Yes that’s @stephencolletti photo bombing the back-round. Much love to all! #OTH,” Chad captioned an Instagram snap. Talk about a throwback!