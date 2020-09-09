Shakira Then & Now: See Latina Superstar’s Transformation Through The Years

Shakira has been a global superstar since the 1990s. We’ve got her most iconic looks through the years, from breakout Latina singing sensation to Super Bowl 54 halftime entertainer.

Shakira has been around for over two decades as a singing icon, and the 43-year-old has served up some incredible outfits over the years. By 2000, she was already receiving accolades for her work, taking home a Latin Grammy. She looked so sexy in a red wrap around dress, and wore her hair in long blonde curls to accept the trophy. She was on her way to breaking into the U.S. market after becoming a singing sensation across Latin America, as the beauty was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Shakira played with her style in the early 2000’s. She wore her hair in a short asymmetrical blonde bob and rocked a fishnet and denim outfit when she was invited to take part in VH1’s “Divas Las Vegas” in 2002. By that point she had learned English and released her first crossover album, 2001’s Laundry Service and broke big in the U.S. with her debut single “Whenever, Wherever.”

When it came to Shakira’s clothes, she was settling in to her sexy look of wavy curls and belly-baring outfits with the 2005 release of her smash song “Hips Don’t Lie” featuring Wyclef Jean. She donned a tiered orange satin skirt and matching orange t-shirt tied above her waist for the tune’s music video. Her amazing hip shaking skills made many people go mad for the gorgeous singer.

While Shakira would still go flashy for music videos, she proved to be a style icon on the red carpet. For the 2008 ALMA Awards, she wore a strapless black gown with a zip-up front and large statement belt. She still kept her signature flowing blonde curly locks for most events, but she changed things up for meeting soon to be sworn-in President Barack Obama in 2009!

For that occasion, Shakira straightened her hair into long, soft waves as she attended the “We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial” in Washington D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2009. She must have liked the change-up in her tresses, as in August of 2009, she wore her hair in a similar style while attending the MTV Video Music Awards. Shakira wowed on the red carpet in a black and silver sleeveless mini dress and knee high boots for that event.

Shakira started dating the love of her life, Barcelona Football Club star Gerard Pique, in 2011. She eventually settled with him in Spain and the pair went on to have two sons, Milan in 2013 and Sasha in 2015. Shakira of course had incredible body snap backs, wowing on red carpets and during performances in outfits that made her amazing figure shine. Shaki donned a colorful red costume as she took part in the 2014 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony at Maracana Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in July 2014.

It was her Super Bowl 54 halftime performance with Jennifer Lopez, 51, that caught the eyes of over a hundred million viewers. They saw Shakira kick off the show in a red belly-baring outfit with a fringe miniskirt. After a mind-blowing six-minute set of her biggest hits, JLo took over and then the two Latina powerhouses closed out the performance in metallic outfits. While Jen donned a silver embellished catsuit, Shakira wowed in a gold bodysuit with fringe at the hips, a keyhole opening to show her abs, and an elaborate jacket to highlight what a golden girl she really was. We’ve got all of Shakira’s best looks from the last 20 years in our gallery here.