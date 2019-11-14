Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Latin Grammy Awards Looks Of All-Time

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez shuts down any red carpet she steps onto! And, she always brings her fashion A-game to the Latin Grammy Awards. Ahead of the annual show on Nov. 14, take a look back at JLo’s best Latin Grammy Awards outfits!

Jennifer Lopez and red carpets just go together! The singing icon, 50, who’s mastered step and repeats, just knows what to wear and how to pose at any given time and place. JLo is set to attend tonight’s 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Until she unveils her red carpet look, we’ve rounded up her best looks of all-time at the show! — Take a look in our attached gallery!

Let’s start at the very beginning in 2000, when Jenny From The Block attended the first annual Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her then boyfriend, Sean John Combs, aka, Puffy, Diddy — you know, his many monikers. JLo, who was in the prime of her career at the time (despite never exiting her prime), stunned in a shimmery gold gown with a beaded halter neck. She wore her hair in a high up do’ as she smiled with Puffy on her arm. The rapper looked dapper in a black suit and tinted glasses.

Fast-forward to 2006, when the the mother of two rocked a plunging black dress with a Cinderella bottom to the Latin Grammys. She let her brunette locks down with voluminous waves. And, in JLo fashion, she donned her signature silver hoop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 17. (Photo credit: REX/Shuttertstock)

And, who could forget Jennifer’s show-stopping looks at the 2016 Latin Grammys? — Yes, that means multiple looks. The singer stunned in three different outfits, proving that she’s one of Hollywood’s most beloved red carpet stars.

First, she stepped out in a sexy embellished jumpsuit with sheer panels by Zuhair Murad. From there, she slipped into a shimmery Elie Saab romper that showed off her toned legs. The sparkling gold look featured a cleavage-baring neckline. Next up, JLo took the stage in 2016 for yet another outfit change, her third and last of the night, in a white mini dress covered in beads and fringe by Labourjoisie.

From a sultry romper, to a sheer jumpsuit and plunging necklines, JLo’s explored nearly every fashion avenue on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards. We can’t wait to see what she pulls off tonight! In the meantime, take a look back at her best looks through the years by clicking through our attached gallery.