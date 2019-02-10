28 Sexiest Grammys Dresses Of All-Time: J.Lo, Miley Cyrus & More

It’s time for the Grammy Awards! Ahead of this year’s show, take a look back at the sexiest dresses to ever hit the red carpet, including Jennifer Lopez’s iconic look in 2000 and MANY more!

It’s impossible to talk about sexy Grammys dresses without mentioning Jennifer Lopez right off the bat. The singer wore one of the most iconic award show looks of all time to the Grammy Awards in 2000 — the blue and green Versace gown featured a neckline that plunged all the way down to her waist. She went braless in the look, risking major wardrobe malfunction and revealing a lot of cleavage. However, she rocked it confidently and like a pro, making quite a statement. Even compared to some daring red carpet looks that stars and models wear these days, this one still pushes the limit!

Another super sexy Grammys look that we loved was Selena Gomez’s ensemble at the show in 2016. She walked the red carpet with her BFF, Taylor Swift, and looked super sexy in a sparkling blue gown, which featured a plunging neckline and side cutouts. The ensemble hugged her figure to perfection, and Selena looked absolutely great. Lady Gaga also once wore an insanely hot look — her silver dress also had a low-cut neckline, while also featuring a slit that went ALL the way up her leg. Slay, slay, slay!

Meanwhile, in 2012, Rihanna rocked a backless black gown that showed a LOT of skin. The straps of the dress were just thick enough to cover her breasts, with no fabric added to the middle or sides of the outfit.

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more wearing some majorly sexy looks to the Grammy Awards over the years. We can’t wait to see who shows up in a daring ensemble this time around!