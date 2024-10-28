What Is the Seating Capacity of Madison Square Garden?

Republican nominee Donald Trump held a controversial rally at the venue that is home to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Here’s a look at the seating capacity of the iconic stadium in NYC.

October 28, 2024 4:49PM EDT
Donald Trump supporters wait outside Madison Square Garden where former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in New York, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Madison Square Garden, commonly known as “The Garden,” hosts a variety of events, including professional basketball (home to the New York Knicks), hockey (home to the New York Rangers), concerts, boxing matches, and other major sporting events.

However, on Sunday, the iconic venue hosted former President Donald Trump‘s closing rally, just a week before Election Day. Since opening in February 1968, the current incarnation of MSG has hosted the Democratic National Convention three times—in 1976, 1980, and 1992—and the Republican National Convention once, in 2004.

Here’s more about the venue, including its capacity and details about the Trump rally.

What Is the Seating Capacity of Madison Square Garden?

Depending on the event, Madison Square Garden holds a varying number of people. It seats approximately 19,000 for basketball games and around 18,000 for hockey games.

How Many People Attended the Trump Rally at MSG?

The exact number of attendees at Trump’s rally on Sunday is unclear, but according to Reuters, Trump’s campaign stated that the event at the 19,500-seat venue was sold out. Tickets were free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris held a rally with Beyoncé on Friday in Houston, which attracted an estimated 30,000 attendees.

Who Attended the Trump Rally?

Along with his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Trump was joined on stage by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, tech billionaire Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Hulk Hogan, and Rudy Giuliani, among others.

Former first lady Melania Trump also made an extremely rare campaign appearance, delivering brief remarks and introducing her husband.

New York, New York - October 27: Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a rally for former president Donald Trump on Oct. 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York.(Photo by Peter W. Stevenson /The Washington Post via Getty Images)
New York, New York – October 27: Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a rally for former president Donald Trump on Oct. 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
(Photo by Peter W. Stevenson /The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Additionally, and notably, the rally featured comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who delivered a joke comparing the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico to “a floating island of garbage.”

Who Is Winning the Election?

As of October 27, FiveThirtyEight’s daily election poll tracker shows Harris leading nationally by a narrow margin of 1.4 percentage points over Trump, down from 1.8 points last week.

Trump and Harris are in a tight contest across seven key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. On Monday, Harris is holding a rally alongside her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Meanwhile, Trump is holding a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, with Vance.