Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Madison Square Garden, commonly known as “The Garden,” hosts a variety of events, including professional basketball (home to the New York Knicks), hockey (home to the New York Rangers), concerts, boxing matches, and other major sporting events.

However, on Sunday, the iconic venue hosted former President Donald Trump‘s closing rally, just a week before Election Day. Since opening in February 1968, the current incarnation of MSG has hosted the Democratic National Convention three times—in 1976, 1980, and 1992—and the Republican National Convention once, in 2004.

Here’s more about the venue, including its capacity and details about the Trump rally.

What Is the Seating Capacity of Madison Square Garden?

Depending on the event, Madison Square Garden holds a varying number of people. It seats approximately 19,000 for basketball games and around 18,000 for hockey games.

How Many People Attended the Trump Rally at MSG?

The exact number of attendees at Trump’s rally on Sunday is unclear, but according to Reuters, Trump’s campaign stated that the event at the 19,500-seat venue was sold out. Tickets were free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris held a rally with Beyoncé on Friday in Houston, which attracted an estimated 30,000 attendees.

Who Attended the Trump Rally?

Along with his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Trump was joined on stage by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, tech billionaire Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Hulk Hogan, and Rudy Giuliani, among others.

Former first lady Melania Trump also made an extremely rare campaign appearance, delivering brief remarks and introducing her husband.

Additionally, and notably, the rally featured comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who delivered a joke comparing the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico to “a floating island of garbage.”

Who Is Winning the Election?

As of October 27, FiveThirtyEight’s daily election poll tracker shows Harris leading nationally by a narrow margin of 1.4 percentage points over Trump, down from 1.8 points last week.

Trump and Harris are in a tight contest across seven key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. On Monday, Harris is holding a rally alongside her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Meanwhile, Trump is holding a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, with Vance.