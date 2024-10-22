Who Is Winning the Election 2024? Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump Poll Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

With two weeks to go, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are campaigning in key battleground states as the race remains tight nationwide.

Here’s an overview of their standings and campaign activities.

Trump and Harris are in a tight race across seven key battleground states, according to a recent voter survey published by The Washington Post.

As of October 21, FiveThirtyEight’s daily election poll tracker shows Harris leading nationally with a slim margin of 1.8 percentage points over Trump.

However, in crucial states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada—collectively holding 51 electoral votes—the candidates are nearly tied, with less than half a percentage point separating them. Winning all four of these states could effectively secure the presidency for either Trump or Harris.

What Is the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is a process in which electors, or representatives from each state based on its population, cast their votes to determine the president. Each state has a specific number of electors based on its Congressional representation, totaling 538 electors. After the general election, each elector casts one vote, and the candidate who receives more than half (270) wins.

The newly elected President and Vice President are inaugurated in January.

What’s Happening on the Campaign Trail?

On Monday, Harris continued her campaign efforts with stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, joined by former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also hit the trail, speaking at a campaign reception in New York City on Monday evening after taping an interview on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart.

Meanwhile, Trump is traveling throughout North Carolina—a swing state he has won twice. He first toured hurricane damage in Asheville, then rallied in Greenville, and addressed faith leaders in Concord. Trump emphasized his commitment to campaigning, stating, “I don’t want a day off. We have to win.”

On Tuesday, October 22, Trump plans to convene a roundtable with Latino business leaders in Miami before returning to North Carolina for another rally in Greensboro. Additionally, former President Barack Obama is heading to Detroit in an effort to energize voters for Harris.