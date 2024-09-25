How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Kids Reacted to Rumors About Late Mom Kim Porter: Statement

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter‘s children, Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs, released a joint public statement about the rumors surrounding their parents’ past relationship. Additionally, Combs’ children shut down false reports that their late mother, who died in 2018, worked on a book about her life. The statement comes amid their father’s ongoing sex trafficking case while more sexual assault accusations against him have come to light.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Kids’ Statement

While taking to Instagram on September 24, 2024, Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D’Lila wrote, “We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out.”

The Combs kids then pointed out, “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not.”

“And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves,” they continued. “Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The statement also pointed out that Diddy’s children’s “lives were shattered” when Kim died in 2018.

“She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed,” they added in the statement. “While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play.”

After requesting privacy from the public, Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D’Lila concluded their statement by writing, “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

“We love you and miss you, mommy,” the siblings added.

How Did Kim Porter Die?

Kim died in November 2018, and her cause of death was from lobar pneumonia. The illness is a form of pneumonia “characterized by the infection and inflammation of one or more lobes of the lung,” per Yale Medicine. Kim was 47 years old when she died.

When Were Diddy and Kim Porter Together?

Kim and Diddy started dating in 1994 and split in 1999 around the time when the rapper started his past romance with ex Jennifer Lopez. In 2003, Diddy and Kim rekindled their relationship but broke up for good in 2007.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.