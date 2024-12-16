How Many School Shootings Have There Been in 2024?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Gun violence has been an active debate in the United States for years. Now that the number of yearly school shootings has increased, many want policy and reform. Overall, most Americans want guaranteed safety for their children. In 2024, the country saw more school shootings than in previous years.

On December 14, 2024, President Joe Biden issued a statement on the 12th anniversary of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. He pointed out that those impacted by the tragedy advocated for change.

“With the strength of this emboldened movement by our side, we have made historic progress to reduce gun violence over the past four years,” Biden explained. “I signed into law the most significant piece of gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years. I announced dozens of executive actions to keep guns out of dangerous hands and get especially dangerous weapons off our streets. … After four years under my administration, homicides are down, crime is falling, and we are seeing fewer mass shootings. This progress is no accident.”

Nevertheless, the president acknowledged that “more must be done” and that Congress “has an obligation to ‘do something’ in order to protect our children and communities from this scourge of gun violence.”

Biden went on to point out that the U.S. is the “only nation experiencing this epidemic” of gun violence. He added that Congress should enact “universal background checks, red flag laws, safe storage requirements, and a ban on assault weapons like the one used at Sandy Hook.”

As the year comes to an end, learn how many school — and mass — shootings have taken place in the U.S.

How Many Mass Shootings Have There Been in the U.S. in 2024?

There have been more than 380 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2024, according to Gun Violence Archive.

How Many School Shootings Were There in 2024?

According to CNN, there have been at least 83 school shootings in America in 2024 — 27 on college campuses and 56 in K-12 schools. In 2020, there was a decrease in shootings due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.