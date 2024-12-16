Abundant Life Christian School Shooting Updates: What Happened?

Image Credit: Getty Images

There was a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on December 16, 2024. The local Madison, Wisconsin, school was faced with a juvenile suspect, whom police announced is dead. After multiple people were found dead that morning, authorities held a press conference to inform the public of the situation.

As more details come to light about the shooting, read on for updates.

What Happened at Abundant Life Christian School?

During a press conference following the shooting, Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters what happened, per CNN.

“Today around 10:57 a.m., our officers were responding to a call of an active shooter at the Abundant Life Christian School here in Madison,” Barnes told the media. “When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Barnes added that this is “an ever-evolving situation, so, there’s a lot of work that has to be done, and we’re committed to doing that work.”

BREAKING: At least four people were killed and five others injured from a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police said. The suspected shooter, a juvenile believed to be a student, is also dead, police said. https://t.co/BqNf2ckRlD pic.twitter.com/qwVwt5jicq — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2024

Abundant Life Christian School Shooting Victims

Per CNN, at least four people are dead, and five others are injured from the shooting. Barnes noted that he would not publicly disclose the identities of the victims during the press conference.

“I’m not going to give any information about who the victims are, whether they’re students, staff or parents, because we need to make sure that we can notify people,” Barnes added.

Who Is the Suspected Shooter?

The suspected shooter’s identity is still unclear. However, Wisconsin police announced that the person was a juvenile, who is now dead.

“Officers located a juvenile who they believe was responsible for this deceased in the building,” Barnes told reporters.

The police chief also pointed out that law enforcement “made certain that there [are] no other threats to this community, which we believe there are none.” However, police still put other schools within the district on lockdown as a precaution.

“There is no threat to MMSD schools at this time,” Barnes insisted.