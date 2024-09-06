Joppatowne Maryland High School Shooting: Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

During the first week of school at Joppatowne High School in Maryland, a 16-year-old student shot a 15-year-old classmate. The alleged gunmen fled from school property but was reportedly caught shortly thereafter. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler conducted a press conference later that day to explain what happened at the school.

“Within 15 minutes, more than 100 police officers were here from all of our partner agencies,” Gahler said about the police response, according to multiple outlets.

What Happened at Joppatowne High School?

On Friday, September 6, the 16-year-old allegedly shot a classmate, who is currently in the hospital, multiple outlets reported. The name of the alleged shooter has not been publicly disclosed at the time of publication.

Police tweeted a public message advising locals that the shooting was not “active.”

“Please be advised this is an isolated incident, not an active shooter. Avoid the area,” the Harford Sheriff’s X account tweeted. “The reunification center for parents to pick up their students is Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.”

Ahead of the Harford County sheriff’s news conference, a public school spokesperson told 11 News that a message was sent to students’ families.

“This is an important message for our Joppatowne High School community,” the message read, according to the outlet. “The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the school for an isolated incident on campus today. There was a fight on campus to known parties. A weapon was brought onto campus and used in the incident. The HCSO and HCPS are working together to get this information to you. Please continue to follow the HCSO Facebook page for updates on their investigation.”

Was There a Mass Shooting at Joppatowne High School?

At the time of publication, one student was shot. Therefore, Joppatowne High School did not experience a mass shooting, according to multiple reports. The victim remains hospitalized at the time of publication, according to the Dr. Sean Bulson, the Harford County Schools superintendent.

Our hearts are breaking for the victim and the victim’s family,” Bulson said, per CBS News. “This should not be happening in schools. … Sadly we stand here today to discuss another school shooting. A tragic day four days into the school year.”

Bulson also noted that the high school has not determined when it will reopen to students, according to the outlet.