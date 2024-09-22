Alabama Mass Shooting: At Least 4 Dead and Multiple Injured in Birmingham

At least four people were killed and “dozens” more injured in a mass shooting in one of Birmingham, Alabama’s most popular entertainment areas on Saturday evening, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

“Multiple shooters fired multiple shots at a group of people” just after 11 p.m. in the Five Points South area, police officer Truman Fitzgerald reported.

When officers arrived, they found two men and a woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds near the University of Alabama at Birmingham; all three were later pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at a local hospital, Fitzgerald added.

Detectives are investigating whether the gunmen approached the victims on foot or drove by. No suspects have been arrested.

It remains unclear how many individuals opened fire or what motivated the violence. Fitzgerald mentioned that police are looking into the possibility of “multiple shootings.” Additional gunshot victims were identified in the area, and other victims arrived at local hospitals. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital is currently treating 11 of the victims, according to spokesperson Hannah Echols, though their conditions have not been disclosed.

“We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area,” Fitzgerald stated. “I’m told at least four of those victims are in life-threatening condition; the others have various injuries.”

Fitzgerald noted that the increase in mass shootings “has more to do with culture than criminality,” emphasizing, “we’re seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation. Birmingham police have requested businesses in the area to provide any available surveillance footage and have urged the public to come forward with any relevant information.

“Rest assured, we are going to do everything we can to uncover, identify, and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people,” he said.

The Five Points South area is known for its vibrant nightlife, featuring restaurants, nightclubs, pubs, and live music venues near the UAB campus and just a short drive from downtown Birmingham.