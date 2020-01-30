Bella Thorne, Miranda Cosgrove, & More Celebrity Fans Of The San Francisco 49ers

As the San Francisco 49ers gear up to take the field during Super Bowl LIV, take a look at which celebrities will be supporting them in the big game!

The San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, and they’ll have some major star power behind them as they play in the big game. The last time the 49ers were in the Super Bowl was back in 2013, and Aaron Paul was in the stands cheering them on. It’s unclear if he’ll be attending the game in Miami this time around, but it’s probably safe to say that he’ll be rooting for his Cali team once again! Bella Thorne also showed her 49ers support in 2013 — although she didn’t go to the Super Bowl, she was photographed wearing 49ers gear ahead of the big game.

Meanwhile, Katharine McPhee went ALL out when she attended the 2013 Super Bowl in support of the 49ers. She wore a baseball cap boasting the team’s name, as well as a temporary face tattoo. Jeremy Renner is also a big 49ers fan, and has been showing his support on social media throughout their entire playoff run. “So excited for this,” he tweeted, ahead of the team’s NFC championship game on Jan. 19. He also shared a photo of himself in a 49ers jersey ahead of the team’s Jan. 11 game, which he captioned, “Let’s get it done today. Go Niners.”

This year, Alison Brie has also been vocal in her support for San Francisco. “Niners!!!” she tweeted, after their big win against the Packers. Miranda Cosgrove has also posted about being a fan of the team on social media in the past.

Click through the gallery above to check out which other celebrities will also be rooting for the 49ers in the Super Bowl! Kickoff for the big game will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2. Demi Lovato is singing the National Anthem, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing during the Halftime Show.