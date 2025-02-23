SAG Awards Nominations 2025: Screen Actors Guild Ceremony Nominees

The SAG Award nominations 2025 came in earlier this year, and Joey King (Bullet Train) and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) were slated to make the live in-person announcements on Netflix’s YouTube channel, per The New York Post. However, due to the Los Angeles area wildfires, the organization opted to cancel out of an “abundance of caution.” The announcements were instead posted directly to the SAG Awards website, along with a press release. “We want to take a moment to acknowledge the devastating fires affecting Los Angeles and surrounding areas,” the release read, in part. “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted — the residents, first responders, and all those working tirelessly to protect the community.” The show will take place Sunday, February 23, and will air on Netflix.

Many in the SAG nominations lineup have already been honored at the recent Golden Globe Awards, including Demi Moore (The Substance,) Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez,) Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer,) Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) and Adrien Brody (The Brutalist.) Scroll down to find out who will be vying for some of the year’s most prestigious industry awards, below.

Best Motion Picture Ensemble

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cytnhia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Dune: Part Two

Deadpool & Wolverine

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, TV Movie or Limited Series

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Collin Farrel, The Penguin

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, TV Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Jodi Foster: True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Drama Series

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Drama Series

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Best Television Ensemble, Drama

The Day of the Jackal

Bridgerton

Shogun

The Diplomat

Slow Horses

Best Television Ensemble, Comedy

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Hacks

Shrinking

Abbott Elementary

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Television Series

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun

Fallout

The Boys