SAG Awards Nominations 2025: Screen Actors Guild Ceremony Nominees

The SAG Award nominations 2025 came in earlier this year, and Joey King (Bullet Train) and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) were slated to make the live in-person announcements on Netflix’s YouTube channel, per The New York Post. However, due to the Los Angeles area wildfires, the organization opted to cancel out of an “abundance of caution.” The announcements were instead posted directly to the SAG Awards website, along with a press release. “We want to take a moment to acknowledge the devastating fires affecting Los Angeles and surrounding areas,” the release read, in part. “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted — the residents, first responders, and all those working tirelessly to protect the community.” The show will take place Sunday, February 23, and will air on Netflix.
Many in the SAG nominations lineup have already been honored at the recent Golden Globe Awards, including Demi Moore (The Substance,) Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez,) Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer,) Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) and Adrien Brody (The Brutalist.) Scroll down to find out who will be vying for some of the year’s most prestigious industry awards, below.
Best Motion Picture Ensemble
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cytnhia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
Dune: Part Two
Deadpool & Wolverine
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, TV Movie or Limited Series
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Collin Farrel, The Penguin
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, TV Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Jodi Foster: True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Drama Series
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Drama Series
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Comedy Series
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Best Television Ensemble, Drama
The Day of the Jackal
Bridgerton
Shogun
The Diplomat
Slow Horses
Best Television Ensemble, Comedy
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Hacks
Shrinking
Abbott Elementary
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Television Series
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun
Fallout
The Boys