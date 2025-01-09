How to Watch the 2025 SAG Awards: Can You Stream the Show?

The SAG Awards are among Hollywood’s most prestigious awards ceremonies, so host Kristen Bell will have a big job on her hands. “Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year” she said, per Parade, of the honor. “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best… celebrating ourselves.” Hilarious quips aside, Bell will certainly be in her element — she successfully hosted the SAG Awards back in 2018.

This year, plenty is at stake. Highly favored films and series including Wicked, The Brutalist, The Substance, Emilia Perez, Baby Reindeer, The Bear, and more are vying for top honors. Keep reading to find out how you can watch the big celebration right from home.

When Are the 2025 SAG Awards?

The 2025 SAG Awards will take place Sunday, February 23, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Can You Livestream the 2025 SAG Awards?

Of course! The Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

When Were Nominations Announced?

Nominations were officially announced on January 8, 2025. Amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the organization opted to cancel the in-person announcements, which were to be made by Bullet Train star Joey King and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Cooper Koch. Instead, the nominees were posted directly to the SAG Awards site, along with a press release.

Stars including Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Cynthia Erivo, Kieran Culkin, Collin Farrell, Gary Oldman, Jeff Bridges, Kathy Bates, Quinta Brunson, and even show host Bell are among the many talented actors vying for awards.

The 2025 SAG Award Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Monster in Law star Jane Fonda. “Jane Fonda is a trailblazer and an extraordinary talent; a dynamic force who has shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy and culture with unwavering passion,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a press releasing announcing the new recipient. “We honor Jane not only for her artistic brilliance but for the profound legacy of activism and empowerment she has created. Her fearless honesty has been an inspiration to me and many others in our industry.”