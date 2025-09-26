Ryder Cup 2025 Location: Where Is the Competition This Year?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The United States and Europe will go head to head in this year’s Ryder Cup, which sees teams from both regions step onto the golf course from Friday, September 26 through Sunday, September 28, 2025. Europe holds the Ryder Cup after its 2023 victory against the U.S. This time around, America needs 14 1/2 points to secure the cup, while Europe needs 14. Since the competition will be located on U.S. soil this year, find out the exact location of the event and more details on it below.

What Time Does the 2025 Ryder Cup Start?

All televised coverage on the Ryder Cup began early in the morning at 6 a.m. ET, and it will run through 6 p.m. ET.

Where Is the 2025 Ryder Cup? See Exact Location

The Ryder Cup is at the Black Course at the Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. This is the second time that New York has been tapped to host the event. The last one was in 1995 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, near Rochester.

How to Watch the Ryder Cup: Is it Streaming?

Matches will be streaming on Peacock, and some coverage will be available to watch on the USA Network and the Golf Channel.

What Channel is the Ryder Cup on?

Most American viewers can watch the 2025 Ryder Cup from home on NBC. The network is hosting live coverage from the multi-day event.

1st Tee. Friday Morning. Colin Jost & Bobby Flay are all of us watching Bryson's drive 🤯 Watch now! https://t.co/WUPB93T3EE pic.twitter.com/7IA3GQZXOH — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2025

Team USA vs. Team Europe: Meet the Golfers Playing in the Ryder Cup

The following are the names of each golf pro competing for Europe and the U.S. in the 2025 Ryder Cup:

Team USA:

Keegan Bradley (Captain)

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Ben Griffin

Russell Henley

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

J.J. Spaun

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

Team Europe: