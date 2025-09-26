What Channel Is the Ryder Cup On? How to Watch 2025 Matches

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to bring all eyes to Long Island as Team USA takes on Europe at the iconic Bethpage Black Course. With the Cup back on American soil, the pressure — and the excitement — couldn’t be higher. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley leads a powerhouse roster featuring stars like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, as they look to reclaim golf’s ultimate team prize.

If you’re planning to follow every moment, from the opening foursomes to the dramatic singles matches, you’ll want to know exactly what channel to tune into and the best streaming options to catch all the action live. Find out everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When Does Team USA Tee Off at the Ryder Cup 2025?

The 2025 Ryder Cup officially begins on Friday, September 26, at Bethpage Black Course in New York. Team USA teed off in the opening foursome matches at 7:10 a.m. ET, with additional matches rolling out throughout the day. The three-day competition will continue through Sunday, September 28, featuring a mix of foursomes, four-ball sessions, and the dramatic Sunday singles showdowns.

What Channel Is Showing the Ryder Cup in the U.S.?

American viewers can watch the Ryder Cup on USA Network and NBC, with supplementary coverage on the Golf Channel. The opening-day action is airing exclusively on USA Network beginning Friday morning, while NBC will carry the weekend coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Internationally, broadcasters vary, with Sky Sports providing comprehensive coverage in the UK and similar outlets across Europe.

How Can I Stream the Ryder Cup Online?

For streaming options, American fans can catch the Ryder Cup live on Peacock, which will offer full coverage and featured groups throughout the tournament. Matches will also stream on RyderCup.com, the official Ryder Cup app, and the event’s YouTube channel. The NBC Sports App will provide additional access, particularly during weekend coverage. For cord-cutters, live TV streaming services that carry NBC and USA Network, such as Sling TV or YouTube TV, will also make it easy to follow the action.

Who Won the Ryder Cup in Previous Years?

In the most recent edition of the Ryder Cup in 2023, Team Europe came out on top, defeating the U.S. by a score of 16½ to 11½. Historically, however, the United States has the edge in the all-time series, with 27 victories compared to Europe’s 15 wins, along with two ties.